Atlantic premiers announce new registry to cut down on red tape for doctors who want to work throughout the region

The Council of Atlantic Premiers announced a new physicians and surgeons registry that is expected to make it easier for doctors to work temporarily in provinces other than where they have a medical licence.

The announcement was made on Monday by Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King during a meeting in Charlottetown between the four Atlantic premiers.

King said, over the last couple of months, the four provinces have been working on launching the "Registrars of the Atlantic colleges of physicians and surgeons," which is expected to improve physician mobility within the region and to "cut down on the unnecessary red tape and administrative burden for physicians who want to work within the region and any of our health-care systems."

Premiers expect the registry to be in place by May 1.

"Starting May 1, 2023, physicians will now be able to opt into the Atlantic registry and will be able to work in any of the Atlantic provinces seamlessly without any additional licensing requirements," said King during Monday's meeting.

"We also discussed how we can work together as a region on foreign recruitment of health-care professionals and find pathways for expediting a licensing for health-care professionals for both domestic and international health-care professionals who want to come to Atlantic Canada to work within our health-care system."

King says the premiers also plan to meet with the federal minister of immigration to discuss:

streamlining processing by reducing duplication

expanding the New Brunswick Critical Worker Pilot to the rest of the region

adding temporary and permanent resident streams and pathways for health-care professionals, targeted projects and season industries

Housing was another topic of discussion between the Atlantic premiers, focusing on the challenges and opportunities on increasing the supply of housing in the region.

"But also what we can do collectively to support those who are experiencing homelessness," said King. "As a group, we know that more has to be done to increase our supply of housing in the region and we are committed to working together with our respective local municipalities to speed up new construction and create new opportunities for increasing the housing supply, and increasing the vacancy rate within our respected towns, cities and in our provinces."

The meeting among the four premiers comes two weeks after Canada's prime minister presented his government's proposal for increasing health-care funding to provinces and territories, which the country's premiers have accepted.

The federal government has proposed a 10-year, $196-billion health spending plan, which adds $46.2 billion in new money to health care across Canada.

Provinces can also get $1.7 billion over five years to increase wages for personal support workers in long-term and home care.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the federal government will be flexible in helping provinces meet their own circumstances. But provinces will have to show how the money will be spent and demonstrate progress in priority areas, he added.

With files from The Canadian Press.