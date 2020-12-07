HALIFAX -- "Less is more" may be the motto from medical professionals this holiday season, however a new poll says many Canadians – and especially Atlantic Canadians – plan to socialize.

An Angus Reid Institute poll released Monday suggests many plan to keep their festivities small, but not everybody. The poll found three-in-10 Canadians plan to visit friends and family locally over the holiday, with Atlantic Canadians leading the way.

"That's probably a number, my guess, that's a little higher than (the) comfort level for public health officials," said Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute.

The poll found 59 per cent of Newfoundland and Labrador residents plan to visit friends and family locally, followed by New Brunswick at 39 per cent, and Nova Scotia at 36 per cent.

"There may be a sense in Atlantic Canada that 'hey, it's safer to do this because we have relatively few cases,'" says Kurl, making note of the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in all four Atlantic Provinces.

Kurl says public health officials in the region may feel compelled to strengthen their messaging about limited holiday interactions, though many in the area have already accepted the change.

"We have a little one who is six months old now, and I really looked forward to all those Christmas traditions with our family," said Ashley Ward, who was walking in Halifax's Point Pleasant Park on Monday. "I also have parent in long-term care who will largely alone at Christmas time, so that's really different for us."

Many reconciled long before the tree went up that things would be different this year.

"Oh I've totally accepted it," said Sharon Hogg. "It's one year, one Christmas."

"I guess I've just accepted it," said Giselle Robitaille. "(I've) kind of grown used to it over the last few months."