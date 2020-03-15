HALIFAX -- Four new presumptive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in New Brunswick.

On Sunday, New Brunswick's chief medical health officer, Dr. Jennifer Russell, announced the presumptive cases – bringing the provincial total to one confirmed case of COVID-19 and five presumptive cases of COVID-19.

