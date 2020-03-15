Four new presumptive COVID-19 cases announced in N.B.
Published Sunday, March 15, 2020 3:03PM ADT Last Updated Sunday, March 15, 2020 3:13PM ADT
On Sunday, New Brunswick's chief medical health officer, Dr. Jennifer Russell, announced the presumptive cases – bringing the province total to one confirmed case of COVID-19 and five presumptive cases of COVID-19.
More details to come.