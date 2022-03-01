'Atmosphere on steroids': climate change report says Atlantic Canada will be hit hard
A sweeping new report on climate change around the world says fisheries and related industries in Atlantic Canada are in jeopardy unless drastic action is taken to reverse the trends.
The report, released Monday reveals Canada is warming at a rate twice the world average and costs are already piling up.
"Right now, we're not on track to achieving a climate resilient future," said Sherilee Harper, the Canada Research Chair in Climate Change and Health and an associate professor in the School of Public Health at University of Alberta in Edmonton.
One of 330 experts who authored the report, Harper says gradual changes in industries like fishing are speeding-up.
"And how different fisheries will be impacted differentially, where fish will be moving into in the future, and how that impacts our livelihoods and our economy and our nutrition," she said.
World leaders demanded action during an online press conference moderated from Berlin Monday.
"I've seen many scientific reports in my time, but nothing like this," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
"With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people on the planet are getting clobbered with climate change. Nearly half of humanity is living in the danger zone, now. Many ecosystems are at the point of no return, now," Guterres said.
"The facts are undeniable. This abdication of leadership is criminal."
"Our atmosphere today is on steroids — doped with fossil fuels," said World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Patteri Taala.
The federal Green Party called for a redoubling of efforts to fight climate change in light of the report.
"Of all the threats facing Canada — and all of humanity — the climate crisis is the most urgent and the one for which government action falls so badly short of what is needed. This is a failure of leadership on a grand scale," said interim Green Leader Dr. Amita Kuttner, in a news release.
With concerns about rising sea levels, CTV News reached out to Develop Nova Scotia to inquire about strategies to deal with the problem.
The interview request was declined, but in a late afternoon email, senior communications officer Kelly Rose provided a response in point form:
- Develop Nova Scotia is one among many agencies and organizations, all working together, to look at climate change and how it impacts on the projects we undertake around the province.
- From a Develop Nova Scotia perspective, all current projects (and new infrastructure) planned, designed, and built with climate adaptation in mind. In addition, sustainability is included in our procurement processes so that Develop Nova Scotia understand our consultants and contractor’s approach to climate change mitigation during the planning, design and construction of projects.
- Developers, consultants we work with, and the city, province and federal governments, are all cognizant of rising sea levels, storm surge and storm frequency associated with climate change, and how that should direct the design of new waterfront buildings, infrastructure and improvements to existing property to increase its resiliency.
- Coastal resilience is key in our projects and in working with community. As an example, climate change, sea level rise, and storm surges were identified as an increasing risk to Peggy’s Cove. The raising of the road, oversized new culverts and the reconstruction of the community breakwater are all measures to adapt to the impacts of climate change and make structures more resilient. A coastal study, including storm modeling and LiDAR data, helped to formulate the solutions, location and designs.
- On the Halifax waterfront, the newly Foundation Project removed derelict wharves and reconstructed gently elevated boardwalks and wharves with shoreline protection installed to both adapt to sea level rise and mitigate the impact of wave action and storm frequency, while keeping accessibility at the centre of our design objectives.
On the Halifax waterfront Tuesday, Shaun Binger, visiting from Ontario, suggested more needs to be done to protect the city, the country and the planet.
"We've got to concentrate on our environment, and the governments have to do more," he said.
