

THE CANADIAN PRESS





RENOUS, N.B. - Correctional Service Canada says a 32-year-old inmate died Friday while in custody at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B.

They say at the time of his death, Bradley Oliver had been serving a sentence of 14 years, 7 months and 24 days for assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of aggravated assault.

He began his sentence December 23, 2014.

Oliver's family has been notified of his death.

Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of his death.