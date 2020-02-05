HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating after a four-year-old girl in Eskasoni, N.S., consumed THC, the active ingredient in cannabis.

Police received a report Tuesday evening that the girl had consumed chocolate containing THC.

The girl was taken to hospital for treatment.

This is the second incident involving the accidental consumption of cannabis edibles in Eskasoni in less than a week.

Police say several adults and children attending a school event in the community became ill after they ate cake containing THC.

The incident happened at the Mi'kmaq Immersion Elementary School during the school's midwinter feast on Friday.

A number of children and adults sought medical attention after feeling ill and some tested positive for THC.

On Saturday evening, the Eskasoni school board posted this statement on social media:

"It has come to our attention that edible marijuana may have inadvertently been placed in a dessert cake served at the school."

Police are investigating both incidents.

They have not said whether they might be connected.