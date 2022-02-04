Avian flu detected in commercial flock in western Nova Scotia

In this Nov. 16, 2009 file photo, chickens stand in their cages at a farm near Stuart, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) In this Nov. 16, 2009 file photo, chickens stand in their cages at a farm near Stuart, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Atlantic Top Stories