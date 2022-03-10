Avian flu detected in N.B.; the latest case in Atlantic Canada

A positive case of avian influenza (AI) has been detected in a greater black-backed gull in Riverview, N.B.

The Canadian Wildlife Service confirmed Monday the bird tested positive for the highly pathogenic influenza, also known as H5N1.

Avian influenza is a viral infection that can spread easily and quickly among birds and has several variants. Some wild bird species, such as ducks, can carry the virus and infect other birds without getting sick themselves.

Other wild or domestic bird species are more likely to become severely ill and die when infected with some types of avian flu.

A news release from the Government of New Brunswick says the chances of people getting sick are slim, but people who work around birds should take extra care. As a general precaution, people should not handle wild birds, dead or alive.

The case in New Brunswick comes after Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and Newfoundland and Labrador all reported cases of avian flu in their provinces in the last few months.

In Newfoundland, it was detected at an exhibition farm in December.

In late January, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed a case in a Canada goose in Grand Desert, N.S. A few days later, cases were detected in a backyard flock that was not for sale in eastern Nova Scotia.

Cases were then detected on Feb. 3 at a commercial turkey farm in the western region of the province — resulting in the culling of some 12,000 birds.

On P.E.I., a case was found in a bald eagle on the island's north shore in early March.

In February, South Korea and the Philippines imposed restrictions on all Canadian poultry products, including live poultry, poultry meat and edible eggs.

The United States, European Union, Taiwan, Mexico, Japan and Hong Kong imposed targeted restrictions on some Nova Scotia products. Russia, meanwhile, banned imports of poultry from Nova Scotia and from Newfoundland and Labrador