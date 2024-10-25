Baddeck, N.S., rink to be replaced with new multi-purpose recreation facility

The Nova Scotia government has announced that the Victoria Highland Civic Centre in Baddeck will be replaced.

The centre was forced to close in June due to mechanical and structural issues.

A post on the centre’s Facebook page at the time said a crucial part of their ice plant broke down.

“With the age of the building, state of the structural framing, lead time required to order and install a new chiller, and the cost of repairs have made this latest failure the last straw,” the post reads.

The ice plant was typically in operation from October to March.

A new multi-purpose recreation facility will be built in its place.

“Nova Scotians want to see investments in their communities to create environments where people can thrive,” said Keith Bain, MLA for Victoria-The Lakes on behalf of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Minister Timothy Halman, in a provincial news release.

The province says the new facility will be accessible and include an ice pad, indoor walking track, a community kitchen and a community meeting space.

The Victoria Highland Civic Centre, also known as Baddeck Rink, is home to the Baddeck and Area Minor Hockey Association.

The rink is also host to the Cabot Trail Relay banquet, dances, fundraisers, summer youth programs, conventions and markets in the off-season.

“We are grateful for the support and investment from our municipal and provincial governments in community infrastructure. We are dedicated to creating a safe, inclusive, and vibrant community hub that promotes health and well-being for all residents,” said John Trickett, Victoria Highland Civic Centre Steering Committee chair.

The province says a grant of $5 million has been approved for the centre.

The Municipality of Victoria County will contribute $1 million and the community will contribute $500,000.

