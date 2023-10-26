Beaver Bank man, 23, wanted on Nova Scotia-wide arrest warrant

The Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a man following an alleged assault last month in Beaver Bank, N.S.

The Halifax District RCMP has obtained a provincewide warrant for 23-year-old Logan Cameron Saucier of Beaver Bank.

Saucier has been charged with:

assault

assault with a weapon (two counts)

uttering threats

failure to comply with probation order (two counts)

Police say they have made several attempts to find him and are now asking for help from the public.

They also say he could be driving a four-door Honda Civic.

Police say anyone who sees Saucier should not approach him. If they have information on his whereabouts they are asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).