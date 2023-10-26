ATLANTIC
Atlantic

Beaver Bank man, 23, wanted on Nova Scotia-wide arrest warrant

Logan Cameron Saucier, 23, is pictured. Police say he is facing charges after an alleged assault in Beaver Bank, N.S. (RCMP) Logan Cameron Saucier, 23, is pictured. Police say he is facing charges after an alleged assault in Beaver Bank, N.S. (RCMP)

The Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a man following an alleged assault last month in Beaver Bank, N.S.

The Halifax District RCMP has obtained a provincewide warrant for 23-year-old Logan Cameron Saucier of Beaver Bank.

Saucier has been charged with:

  • assault
  • assault with a weapon (two counts)
  • uttering threats
  • failure to comply with probation order (two counts)

Police say they have made several attempts to find him and are now asking for help from the public.

They also say he could be driving a four-door Honda Civic.

Police say anyone who sees Saucier should not approach him. If they have information on his whereabouts they are asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News