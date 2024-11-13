ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Beetles from B.C. settling in Nova Scotia, taking up the fight to rescue hemlocks

    Hemlock woolly adelgids on hemlock tree needles are seen through a microscope at a lab in Petersham, Mass., Oct. 5, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elise Amendola) Hemlock woolly adelgids on hemlock tree needles are seen through a microscope at a lab in Petersham, Mass., Oct. 5, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elise Amendola)
    Share
    FREDERICTON -

    The offspring of beetles imported from British Columbia are ready to take up the fight against an invasive insect that is killing hemlock trees in Nova Scotia.

    Last fall and spring, about 5,000 Laricobius nigrinus beetles -- affectionately called Lari by scientists -- made an overnight journey from the West Coast.

    Lucas Roscoe, research scientist with the Canadian Forest Service, says in the fight against the woolly adelgid that is destroying swaths of hemlock trees in Nova Scotia, the first step was to make sure the Lari beetle can survive a Nova Scotia winter.

    The one-to-two-millimetre black flying beetles were released across six sites in Nova Scotia that had the woolly adelgids.

    In one of the sites, scientists placed cages of imported beetles and about 60 per cent of them were able to survive the winter in Nova Scotia, which Roscoe says is an encouraging rate.

    He says the woolly adelgid was first seen in southwestern Nova Scotia in 2017 and the peppercorn-sized insect, aided by climate change, has since spread north.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News