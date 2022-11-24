Beloved 'Anne of Green Gables' musical no longer an annual production on P.E.I.
The beloved musical celebrating Prince Edward Island’s favourite fictional heroine will no longer be an annual production.
The Confederation Centre of the Arts announced Thursday that “Anne of Green Gables – the Musical” won’t be part of the Charlottetown Festival in 2023.
Moving forward, the musical will only be produced every two years.
It will return to the stage in 2024, coinciding with the 150th birthday of Lucy Maud Montgomery -- the P.E.I. author of the world-famous book upon which the show is based.
“We’ve heard rumours that this was coming and happening … I think that the fans will certainly speak their minds if they’re disappointed by this decision,” said Julia Campbell, who co-owns the Anne of Green Gables Store.
“I also get that the Confederation Centre is a business so they have to look at what the income is from ‘Anne of Green Gables’ and whether offering another show would be more beneficial for their organization.”
It ends an annual P.E.I. tradition dating back decades.
The production ran annually from 1965 to 2019 – only pausing in 2020 and 2021 due to challenges related to COVID-19. It returned to the stage this past summer.
“One of the dangers of repetition in the performing arts is it takes away opportunity for new things, to try new form and voices, and I think this is going to be really good for the actors,” said Adam Brazier, the musical’s artistic director.
“I also think this is going to be really good for our internal staff and crew to try new things and expand their horizons as well.”
It’s a show that has drawn tourists from around the world and had Maritimers returning year after year -- but it’s an expensive production with a large cast and orchestra.
“We know that we need to do Anne over a longer period of time for her to even get close to breaking even,” said Brazier.
“We need a second show that can come in and engage the audiences on those other nights, and so we’ll always have another show next to either Anne or a world premiere – something that is friendly for tourists and encouraging for all visitors to come.”
The Confederation Centre of the Arts is seen in Charlottetown on Nov. 24, 2022. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic)
Steve Bellamy, CEO of the Confederation Centre of the Arts, says the pandemic solidified plans to cut back the show’s run.
“I think it’s fair to say the pandemic gave us pause. It gave us a bit of space to think about, how can we figure out this goal, of presenting new and various Canadian works, while at the same time still continuing to present ‘Anne of Green Gables?’” said Bellamy.
“And with that time that we had to experiment, to dive into new directions and to really consider what’s best for the production and for the Confederation Centre of the Arts, it really was during that time that we were able to come to that decision.”
In addition, a new agreement with the show’s rights-holders will allow “Anne of Green Gables – The Musical” to be performed in other markets when it’s not showing at the Charlottetown Festival.
The Confederation Centre of the Arts says the rights will also now allow schools and non-professional community groups to produce their own versions of the musical.
“An important part of this new agreement is putting it back in the hands of youth, because when we presented ‘Anne’ every year, we had an exclusivity contract that meant no amateur theatre high school could present it,” explained Bellamy.
“We’re removing that.”
As for whether the decision will have an impact on tourism, Campbell says the island has more to offer than “Anne.”
“Tourism has been amazing here in Prince Edward Island -- Anne has always played a really huge role in that -- but we’re also really diversifying in P.E.I.” she said.
“We have such amazing beaches, people come here because it’s calm, it’s peaceful, it’s relaxing. People come here with their families and feel safe, so I think while Anne is a big part of P.E.I. tourism, there are a lot of other components that help play into the success of P.E.I. tourism.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Very, very, very worried': What we learned from Freeland's convoy commission testimony
On the second last day of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took the stand, testifying about her role in sculpting emergency economic measures that came into effect when the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act. Here are some notable takeaways from Freeland's testimony.
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
Quebec study confirms practice of forced sterilizations of Indigenous women
A report released today confirms 22 cases of forced sterilization of First Nations and Inuit women in Quebec since 1980 and calls for the practice to end. The study says that several participants did not realize they had been sterilized until years after the procedure when they sought treatment for fertility issues.
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
WATCH LIVE | An economic threat is a national threat, Freeland tells inquiry into Emergencies Act
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland drew a direct link between Canada's economic and national security on Thursday as she defended the Liberal government's decision to declare a public order emergency to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
Supreme Court of Canada rejects appeals by four men convicted of child sex offences
The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an appeal from four men convicted of child sex offences, all of whom cited police entrapment as grounds to dismiss their cases.
Researchers test mRNA technology for universal flu vaccine
An experimental vaccine provided broad protection against all 20 known influenza A and B virus subtypes in initial tests in mice and ferrets, potentially opening a pathway to a universal flu shot that might help prevent future pandemics, according to a U.S. study published on Thursday.
Vatican court hears secret recording of Pope on hostage fees
The Vatican tribunal weighing a financial fraud case heard from an unusual witness Thursday, when a secret recording of Pope Francis was played to the court about the Holy See's payments to free a nun held hostage by al Qaeda-linked militants.
Toronto
-
Senior robbed of wallet in Toronto emergency room
An Ontario senior had to defend herself in the emergency room of a Toronto hospital Wednesday after she was robbed by another patient.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
-
'This could have been deadly': vehicle hit by flying wheel on Toronto highway
A driver is lucky to be alive after a wheel flew off a transport truck and hit his vehicle on a Toronto highway Thursday morning, police say.
Calgary
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Reenergized: Alberta forecasting a $12.3 billion surplus thanks to high oil revenues
High revenue from a rejuvenated energy sector will lead Alberta to surplus of more than $12.3 billion this fiscal year, according to the province.
-
Authorities chase down runaway ostriches in Taber, Alta.
It was a strange situation in one southern Alberta community on Thursday where police were called to help wrangle some runaway ostriches.
-
'I make mistakes,' Danielle Smith admits – but what are they?
In her address to Albertans, Danielle Smith admitted she is "far from perfect" and said she can "make mistakes" – though she hasn't yet said which mistakes or positions she was referring to.
Montreal
-
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Alleged Chinese spy working for Hydro-Quebec seeking bail
A former employee of Quebec's electricity utility who is charged with economic espionage for the benefit of China denied on Thursday that he was a flight risk and said he wanted to stay in Canada to fight the charges.
-
Quebec study confirms practice of forced sterilizations of Indigenous women
A report released today confirms 22 cases of forced sterilization of First Nations and Inuit women in Quebec since 1980 and calls for the practice to end. The study says that several participants did not realize they had been sterilized until years after the procedure when they sought treatment for fertility issues.
Edmonton
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Reenergized: Alberta forecasting a $12.3 billion surplus thanks to high oil revenues
High revenue from a rejuvenated energy sector will lead Alberta to surplus of more than $12.3 billion this fiscal year, according to the province.
-
Likely severe illness season will 'disrupt school, sports and upcoming holiday gatherings,' Alta. CMOH warns
Alberta's new chief medical officer of health is warning flu and respiratory viruses – which have caused a premature disruption to school and work – will result in more of the same during what is expected to be a "severe" illness season.
-
Grenade, guns, drugs, stolen and fake IDs found in St. Albert bust: RCMP
Two people from St. Albert are facing 16 charges each after a search warrant turned up drugs, weapons, body armour and hundreds of fake and stolen documents and credit cards, RCMP announced Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
-
Unconscious driver was slumped over the wheel in Cochrane parking lot, police say
Three North Bay residents have been charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a complaint Thursday on Highway 11.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
London
-
Third person charged in fatal hit-and-run last April: London police
A third person is facing charges in connection to the hit-and-run death of 38-year-old Thou Roeun last April, London police said Thursday.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
-
Two separate crashes within minutes at busy London, Ont. intersection
Multiple emergency crews responded to two separate collisions near the intersection of Commissioners and Wellington roads in London Wednesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg teens arrested after officers swarmed, vehicles damaged at large party
Four Winnipeg teens have been arrested in connection to an incident where police officers were swarmed when they tried to break up a party in East St. Paul last month.
-
Arrest of mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank
Don't worry, Santa Claus is not on the naughty list. The apparent arrest of a mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank, prompting an apology from the mall.
-
Residential parking ban begins Thursday morning in Winnipeg
A residential parking ban will take effect in Winnipeg beginning on Thursday morning at 7 a.m.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
-
Woman searching for late father's jacket that was donated to Ottawa Value Village
A former Ottawa resident is appealing for help tracking down her late father's ski jacket, after it was accidentally donated to a Value Village in Ottawa the day he passed away.
-
OC Transpo to pull most articulated buses from service when more than 31 cm of snow is in the forecast
OC Transpo will pull most articulated buses from service and switch to a Saturday schedule if more than 31 cm of snow is in the forecast for Ottawa on weekdays this winter, as part of a new Severe Storm Schedule.
Saskatoon
-
BHP pitches funds for Saskatoon’s new central library
Australian potash giant BHP is donating $450,000 to Saskatoon’s new central library development.
-
Sask. Lutheran minister resigns after investigation confirms he targeted women online
A Saskatchewan Lutheran pastor has resigned following an independent investigation that confirmed he targeted women online through anonymous Twitter accounts.
-
'It’s disgusting': Proposed budget prompts fractures, legal action among Regina city council
Members of Regina city council are disagreeing about a vote regarding plans to end homelessness, which has led to legal action by two councillors.
Vancouver
-
More patients in critical care with COVID-19 in B.C.'s latest update
British Columbia hospitals are treating the same number of COVID-19-positive patients this week as they were last week, according to the latest update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
15 new suspects added to most wanted list as Vancouver police probe PNE riot
Just over two months after a riot broke out at a musical festival in East Vancouver, police are adding 15 suspects to their most wanted list.
-
Inquest will be held into death of Vancouver police officer who died by suicide
An inquest will be held to determine the details surrounding the suicide of a Vancouver police officer nearly four years ago.
Regina
-
'It’s disgusting': Proposed budget prompts fractures, legal action among Regina city council
Members of Regina city council are disagreeing about a vote regarding plans to end homelessness, which has led to legal action by two councillors.
-
Woman who went missing in Moosomin found dead: RCMP
RCMP have confirmed that the body of 50-year-old Karen Ireland, who was last seen in Moosomin, Sask. Wednesday morning has been found.
-
White City, Edenwold annexation proposal in the hands of municipal board
A nearly half-decade-long feud between the Town of White City and the Rural Municipality of Edenwold is now before the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB).
Vancouver Island
-
'No survivors have been located': 3 believed dead in B.C. float plane crash
Three people are believed dead following a float plane crash Wednesday northwest of Port Hardy, B.C.
-
Sooke Road closed for several hours as crash sends woman to hospital
One woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash shut down a portion of Sooke Road west of Langford, B.C., on Thursday.
-
'Disturbing': Alleged drunk driver found passed out with baby in Nanaimo
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say a woman was found passed out at the wheel of a parked truck while her baby and dog were in the backseat last week.