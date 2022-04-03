Bible Hill, N.S. RCMP seek public help in locating stolen vehicles

RCMP

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shanghai lockdown triggers complaints as COVID-19 cases rise

COVID-19 cases in China's largest city of Shanghai are still rising with millions isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown, as the draconian 'zero tolerance' approach to the pandemic increasingly draws complaints from residents fed up with the restrictions.

Justin Bieber heads into Grammys night with eight nominations

Justin Bieber will be the Canadian to watch at the Grammy Awards tonight. The pop superstar from Stratford, Ont., leads the homegrown contenders with eight nominations, including both record and song of the year for his chart-topping single 'Peaches,' which he recorded with Toronto's Daniel Caesar.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island