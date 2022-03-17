Big changes brewing at Big Axe Brewery

Big Axe Brewery is making a name change to their best selling double IPA.

"The Wrath of Putin double IPA came about back in 2014 when Russia illegally annexed Crimea one of the former owners of Big Axe Brewery was originally from Odessa, immigrated to Canada and so it hit home for her," said Pete Cole, owner of Big Axe Brewery.

They gave the beer a serious name to get people talking,

"We decided to name the beer that just to bring recognition to what was happening and to educate people who didn't know what was happening overseas with Putin and his regime," Cole said.

For the last year 'The Wrath of Putin' was shortened to 'The Wrath.'

Now, with the war in Ukraine, the brewery decided it was time for a bigger change,

"I wanted to rebrand it completely but the decision was made to drop 'of Putin' and just keep 'The Wrath,' but now we're at a stage that it's a new beginning for this brewery," said Cole.

They put a call out online for a new name.

"I came up with the name Otis Hatched IPA but I don't think that will make it... because it's Otis Drive [that the brewery is located on] and there's no other people who picked the word Otis," said Kevin MacFarlane.

"If it makes people happy I think that's what we should do, and I think it should be called parbuckle IPA," said Bliss Hayward.

They'll be donating proceeds from the remaining cans labelled 'The Wrath' to the Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.

Along with plans to donate proceeds from their craft beer festival in July.

"Every year we give all proceeds back to a local charity," Cole said.

"This year given what's happening in Ukraine we feel that we're going to donate part of those proceeds to the same Ukraine humanitarian appeal," he said.

Big Axe has just about settled on a new name for their double IPA, which they'll announce soon, the brewery is hoping to have the name change on the cans in about six weeks.