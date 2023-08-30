Black politicians in Atlantic Canada pledge to build trust in politics among racialized groups

Members of the Congress of Black Parliamentarians, Ali Duale, left to right, Suzy Hansen, Tony Ince, Iona Stoddard and Gord McNeilly pose for a photo at their meeting in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. A group of Black politicians from Atlantic Canada say they are willing to do the work to connect with diverse communities they say are currently "disengaged" from the political system. Five members of the Canadian Congress of Black Parliamentarians, met in Halifax today to discuss issues that emerged from a national meeting earlier this month in Ottawa. Congress co-founder Tony Ince, a Nova Scotia Liberal member of the legislature, says the biggest challenge for politicians of color is engaging with communities that don’t have faith in the political system. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette) Members of the Congress of Black Parliamentarians, Ali Duale, left to right, Suzy Hansen, Tony Ince, Iona Stoddard and Gord McNeilly pose for a photo at their meeting in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. A group of Black politicians from Atlantic Canada say they are willing to do the work to connect with diverse communities they say are currently "disengaged" from the political system. Five members of the Canadian Congress of Black Parliamentarians, met in Halifax today to discuss issues that emerged from a national meeting earlier this month in Ottawa. Congress co-founder Tony Ince, a Nova Scotia Liberal member of the legislature, says the biggest challenge for politicians of color is engaging with communities that don’t have faith in the political system. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette)

