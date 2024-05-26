Blaine Higgs 'furious' over sexual education presentation

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has shared his anger on social media over a presentation in at least four high schools.

On Friday, Higgs posted on X that a number of parents in the province shared photos of what he called "clearly inappropriate" material presented at high schools in the province.

"To say I am furious would be a gross understatement," wrote Higgs. "This presentation was not part of the New Brunswick curriculum and the content was not flagged for parents in advance."

A photo from what appears to be a recent presentation was attached to the post.

It showed a slide show from a presentation by Thirsty for the Talk, a Quebec-based sexual health awareness organization for teens and young adults.

It had four chat bubbles with questions such as, "Is it normal to watch porn like people watch TV series?" and "Do girls masturbate?"

Higgs said his office was told by officials from the Department of Education the presentation was supposed to be on HPV.

"However, the group shared materials well beyond the scope of an HPV presentation. The fact that this was shared shows either improper vetting was done, the group misrepresented the content they would share ... or both," said Higgs.

Effective immediately, the group will not be permitted to present again at any schools in the province.

"Our government will have further discussions about whether additional rules about third-party presentations need to be updated," said Higgs. "Children should be protected, and parents should be respected."

The post ended with a link to a survey asking parents if they feel stronger rules are needed about third-party presentations in schools.

