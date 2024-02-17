ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Body of Daniel Robichaud, missing ice sailor, found in N.B.

    rcmp
    

    The body of Daniel Robichaud, a 64-year-old man from Grand-Digue, N.B., was found Saturday, according to RCMP.

    Robichaud went missing while ice sailing on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lt.-Cmdr. Len Hickey with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

    He was last seen on the shore of Martin Street in Grand-Digue at about 1:30 p.m.

    “An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death,” police wrote in a news release.

