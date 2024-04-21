ATLANTIC
    • Boil water advisory in place for Middle Musquodoboit after water main break

    Drinking water is poured into a glass from a faucet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Drinking water is poured into a glass from a faucet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    Halifax Water says water service has been restored to customers in Middle Musquodoboit after a water main break, but a boil water advisory is in effect for the area.

    The utility warns of the possibility of unsafe drinking water in the area, and says customers may be experiencing discoloured water following the repair. They recommend running cold water at a faucet until the water runs clear.

    Halifax Water says the boil water advisory is precautionary and has been put in place after a water main break at 19 Higginsville Road in Middle Musquodoboit.

    Residents are advised to boil all water for at least one minute if it is being used for:

    •  drinking
    •  preparing infant formula
    •  making ice cubes or juices
    •  washing fruits or vegetables
    •  cooking
    •  brushing teeth
    •  any other activity requiring human consumption

    Halifax Water says the boil water advisory will stay in place until further notice, and they will provide updates as information becomes available.

