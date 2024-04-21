Boil water advisory in place for Middle Musquodoboit after water main break

Halifax Water says water service has been restored to customers in Middle Musquodoboit after a water main break, but a boil water advisory is in effect for the area.

The utility warns of the possibility of unsafe drinking water in the area, and says customers may be experiencing discoloured water following the repair. They recommend running cold water at a faucet until the water runs clear.

Halifax Water says the boil water advisory is precautionary and has been put in place after a water main break at 19 Higginsville Road in Middle Musquodoboit.

Residents are advised to boil all water for at least one minute if it is being used for:

drinking

preparing infant formula

making ice cubes or juices

washing fruits or vegetables

cooking

brushing teeth

any other activity requiring human consumption

Halifax Water says the boil water advisory will stay in place until further notice, and they will provide updates as information becomes available.

