Boney M. takes latest tour to Atlantic Canada, finds new legion of young fans

It’s been almost 50 years since disco-funk group Boney M. rose to stardom with international hits such as “Rasputin,” “Rivers of Babylon” and “Mary’s Boy Child.”

Original band member Liz Mitchell, who is currently touring with the group, says a new generation is now enjoying their iconic tunes years later.

“Twenty-two billion people downloaded our songs on TikTok,” she told CTV’s Katie Kelly during a recent interview in Halifax.

Social media users aren’t the only ones who have rediscovered the Afro-German-Caribbean band. Other musical artists have used parts of their old songs to create new ones.

Perhaps the best-known example is "Barbra Streisand" by DJ duo Duck Sauce. The song topped the charts in 2011 and used a sample of Boney M.’s song "Gotta Go Home.”

“Big names are actually listening to what we did and sampling it and using it to enhance their music,” Mitchell says. “So that makes me feel really good that what we did was so profound.”

Mitchell says she has noticed “very, very young” people in the crowds of recent Boney M. shows.

“I don’t think they expect me to be a 70-year-old woman, because they’re looking at our videos, our old videos, where I’m really young and frisky there!”

Boney M. took the stage in Halifax Tuesday night -- the first of seven “Holiday Favourites and Classic Hits!” shows in Atlantic Canada.

Mitchell says people can expect to hear their all their favourite songs.

“We would never do a show and leave out the hits,” she says. “But we will also be celebrating Christmas.”

She adds that plenty of people in the audience sing along during the shows.

“You’d be amazed. I don’t really even get a chance to say, ‘This is your turn,’” Mitchell says, laughing.

Boney M. is no stranger to Atlantic Canada. They performed sold-out shows in St. John’s and Halifax in 2019.

“It does mean a lot to me. I’m very happy to know that after all these years -- put it that way -- that the music still resonates in their hearts and of people -- of our fans,” says Mitchell.

Boney M.’s next show in the region will be at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton on Dec. 15. The tour will then head to Charlottetown, Truro, Sydney and Corner Brook before wrapping up in St. John’s on Dec. 22.