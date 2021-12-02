Boston Tree Lighting ceremony showcases annual gift from Nova Scotia

This year's tree, a 60-year-old, 48-foot white spruce, was donated by L'Arche Cape Breton – a non-profit organization in Orangedale, N.S., that creates safe, supportive homes and meaningful work for people with disabilities. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/ Tree for Boston) This year's tree, a 60-year-old, 48-foot white spruce, was donated by L'Arche Cape Breton – a non-profit organization in Orangedale, N.S., that creates safe, supportive homes and meaningful work for people with disabilities. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/ Tree for Boston)

Atlantic Top Stories