Bouctouche, N.B., attraction looks to expand after record-high attendance numbers last year
The Le Pays de la Sagouine attraction in Bouctouche, N.B., had attendance records broken last year, prompting festival planners to expand the programming lineup for the upcoming season.
Organizers say the Akadi Lumina – a night walk that combines Acadian cultures and history with light and sound – is the main reason for record-high attendance numbers.
Monique Poirier is the general and artistic director of the site where the Akadi Lumina is held. She says it was a huge hit and ticket sales were far better than expected.
“We were hoping for 18,000 and we welcomed over 41,000 visitors for that experience,” said Poirier.
An announcement with a live show was made at the Viola-Léger Restaurant-Theatre Wednesday morning.
A variety of shows and events for the 33rd season will start this month and will welcome visitors from spring right through to the Christmas holidays.
Shows will also be presented in English, meaning Le Pays de la Sagouine is not just for Acadians or Francophones.
“If you were to go to Italy for instance, you might not understand everything, but you’re going to want to try the food. You’re going to want to listen to the music and immerse yourself in the culture. Same thing here,” said Poirier.
Abel Cormier has been performing at Le Pays de la Sagouine for 30 years.
The musician and actor said when Anglophones visit, the bilingual staff try to serve them just as much as French visitors or anyone else.
“People from all over the world come here. I accompanied people from Germany, from Indonesia, all around the world. So, we want every culture to see our culture and see why it’s still alive today,” said Cormier.
Performers are seen taking part in the Le Pays de la Sagouine attraction held in Bouctouche, N.B.
The inspiration for the site comes from La Sagouine – a character created in 1971 by local author Antonine Maillet who urged Acadians to take pride in their heritage.
Irene Maillet said many Acadians were shy about their culture and background when Antonine wrote her book.
“Through the mouth of La Sagouine what she was telling us, the Acadians of this area, she was saying to us, ‘Get up and be proud of who you are. Otherwise, you’re going to lose it all.’ So, she made us get up and be proud and this is why this site is so important to all of us,” said Maillet.
Helen Dion said she starting volunteering at Le Pays de la Sagouine last year.
“It was so great. I went to all of the shows, but the main thing, I had my family from Quebec that came to visit and we came for a whole week to see all the shows and it was amazing,” said Dion.
Cormier said he loves entertaining visitors, but there’s room for a bit of education as well.
“I talk about the deportation,” said Cormier. “It was a very tragic time for our ancestors. So, I think it’s important that we still talk about it today so people understand why we still speak French and why our culture is so alive and why we are so happy to be Acadians.”
Poirier said the attraction is important to Acadians because they enjoy sharing their joie de vivre, or joy of life.
“We are not like a King’s Landing or the Village Historique Acadien where there’s a very strong historical component,” said Poirier. “Here, we’re all about entertainment. Some of what we say is true, some of what we say is made up, but we’re all about having fun and welcoming people.”
A mother’s day brunch will be held on May 12 and Akadi Lumina opens up for its second season on May 17.
More information about Le Pays de la Sagouine's upcoming season can be found online.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MP says she's leaving politics over disrespectful dialogue, threats, misogyny
Liberal MP Pam Damoff says she won't run again in the next federal election, saying she has experienced misogyny, disrespectful dialogue in politics and threats to her life.
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
Ont. woman who faked pregnancy to defraud doulas arrested again on similar charges
Victims of a Brantford, Ont., woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas say they’re not surprised she’s been apprehended again on similar charges.
Eating disorders among youth skyrocketed during pandemic and so did associated costs, report finds
The number of young people experiencing eating disorders surged during the height of the pandemic as the social and economic costs skyrocketed too, a new pan-Canadian report has found.
Five human skeletons, missing hands and feet, found outside house of Nazi leader Hermann Göring
Archeologists have unearthed the skeletons of five people, missing their hands and feet, at a former Nazi military base in Poland.
Poilievre returns to House unrepentant for calling Trudeau 'wacko,' Speaker not resigning
An unrepentant Pierre Poilievre returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday to pepper the prime minister about his drug decriminalization policies after being booted the day prior for refusing to take back calling Justin Trudeau 'wacko' over his approach to the issue.
Toddler of Phoenix first responder dies after bounce house goes airborne
A two-year-old child died after a strong gust of wind sent the bounce house he was in airborne and into a neighbouring lot in central Arizona, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
-
Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
A female pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
-
Canada's most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. in connection with Toronto homicide
A suspect in a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end last summer has been arrested in Charlottetown, just one week after he topped a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
Calgary
-
High River RCMP officer's car struck by passing truck at highway traffic stop
High River RCMP are calling for increased highway awareness after an officer conducting a traffic stop on Highway 2 narrowly escaped being struck by a truck.
-
Petition highlighting overcrowding concerns at north Calgary schools
The parent council from a Calgary school has launched an online petition over concerns the facility won't be able to withstand unprecedented enrollment growth.
-
Stampeders draft defensive back Ben Labrosse as CFL says goodbye to former team president Lyle Bauer
With rookie camps a week away, the CFL draft was held Tuesday night.
Edmonton
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in mid-day stabbing
A man is in life-threatening condition after a Wednesday afternoon stabbing in Edmonton's core.
-
2024 Edmonton debut of e-scooters waiting on city review
At this time last year, e-scooters had been patrolling Edmonton streets for almost a month. This year, they have yet to make their debut -- and likely won't until the end of this month at the earliest.
-
Edmonton fire chief stepping down
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) announced Wednesday morning Joe Zatylny will step down as its chief on May 10.
Montreal
-
McGill offers 'forum' with protesters after judge dismisses injunction request
A judge has rejected a request from two McGill University students for a court injunction to limit where protesters can go on campus.
-
Woman arrested after man stabbed in CDN-NDG park, police say
Montreal police say a woman was arrested early Wednesday evening after she allegedly stabbed a man in a park in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.
-
Quebec schools must have designated boys and girls bathrooms: education minister
Even though the Quebec advisory committee on gender identity has yet to make its recommendations, Education Minister Bernard Drainville has decided to ban gender-neutral toilets and changing rooms in public schools.
Ottawa
-
Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
-
Ausome Ottawa announces its shutting down, the second non-profit in a week
Two Ottawa non-profits, both serving the autism community, have suddenly closed their doors within the past week, leaving parents with fewer supports in the city.
-
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
London
-
'Breaks my heart': Residents react to removal of Canada goose nest, destruction of eggs
Residents who live in the Hyde Park Place apartments in north London, Ont. said they are heartbroken after Old Oak Properties removed two geese nests, containing more than half a dozen eggs.
-
Protestors set up tent encampment on campus, Western University says
As protestors set up tent encampments at universities across Canada and the U.S.in support of Palestine, London, Ont.’s Western University finds itself no exception on Wednesday.
-
South Bruce Council unanimously approves nuclear waste hosting agreement
On Wednesday, councillors with the Municipality of South Bruce voted on a nuclear waste hosting agreement that could change the course of their community forever.
Barrie
-
Trial set for suspect in 1994 Barrie murder case
The man who police say killed Katherine Janeiro and left her body for friends to find, Robert MacQueen aka Bruce Ellis will stand trial for her murder.
-
Wife brings $267K RVH lottery win home to her husband
A Barrie woman was all smiles after taking home a big lottery win to her husband.
-
Wasaga Beach gets provincial approval for its first high school
Wasaga Beach will finally have its first high school. On Wednesday, the Town announced the state-of-the-art kindergarten to Grade 12 school project will go ahead.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people found dead in Sault Ste. Marie
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two sudden deaths on Boundary Road.
-
Police investigate death in northern Ontario community
The remains of a 44-year-old person were found Tuesday morning on Delamere Road in French River, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Man from Tweed, Ont. selling home due to wife's passing set to face higher capital gains tax
Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.
Kitchener
-
Ont. woman who faked pregnancy to defraud doulas arrested again on similar charges
Victims of a Brantford, Ont., woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas say they’re not surprised she’s been apprehended again on similar charges.
-
WATCH
WATCH Fans flock to Elora, Ont. to see Arnold Schwarzenegger in action
Hollywood heavyweight Arnold Schwarzenegger has caused quite a stir in a small Ontario town this week.
-
Fewer downtown Guelph businesses participating in patio program
Patio season is just getting started in Guelph, but some businesses are not on board with expanding their footprint this summer.
Windsor
-
‘Unsatisfactory competence’: City Hall denies wrongdoing in wrongful dismissal suit
The City of Windsor has filed its statement of defence following a wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed by a former senior employee.
-
After overseas breakthrough, Windsor researchers one step closer to producing EV batteries which charge in minutes
An overseas manufacturer said it has developed electric vehicle batteries which can be charged in as much time as it takes to grab a coffee from Tim Horton's — and similar batteries are expected to be made by a Windsor-based EV research group sometime this year.
-
Windsor police to crack down on 'unnecessary vehicular noise' in spring campaign
If you like engine revving, loud music and squealing tires, you could be landing yourself a ticket. That’s the message Wednesday from the Windsor Police Service as it launches the 2024 Anti-Noise Campaign.
Winnipeg
-
High traffic at bustling Winnipeg Costco prompts calls for traffic light
A motion before Winnipeg’s public works committee could make it easier for shoppers who stocked up on bulk packs of toilet paper and chicken breast to exit one of the city’s bustling Costco locations.
-
New report recommends rehab of over 110-year-old bridge, not building new one
Mary Young walks across the Louise Bridge every day.
-
Interprovincial drug bust led by Winnipeg police turns up millions in drugs, cash, luxury goods
More than a dozen people are facing charges, the majority Winnipeggers, after an interprovincial drug bust that turned up millions of dollars in cash, drugs, guns, jewelry and luxury vehicles.
Regina
-
Sask. to provide financial support to families with children travelling out of province for care
Sask. families who are required to travel outside of the province to access medical care for their children will receive financial support.
-
Former Regina campground to be turned into Indigenous ceremony site
A former campground in Regina will be turned into an Indigenous ceremony site.
-
'Healthy, happy calves': Cow gives birth to rare set of quadruplets in Saskatchewan
A Saskatchewan family won the bovine lottery after their cow gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.
Saskatoon
-
'Healthy, happy calves': Cow gives birth to rare set of quadruplets in Saskatchewan
A Saskatchewan family won the bovine lottery after their cow gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.
-
Managers must tell new hires about risk of violence at work under new Sask. employment rules
Saskatchewan employers will be required to tell new hires if they face a risk of violence in the workplace and to take actions against it starting on May 17.
-
'Not an easy task': Police begin 'meticulous' search at Saskatoon landfill in Mackenzie Trottier case
Police officers and cadaver dogs have begun searching the Saskatoon landfill for answers in the Mackenzie Lee Trottier case.
Vancouver
-
All provincial employees in B.C. directed to change passwords
Every provincial employee is receiving emails or memos directing them to change their passwords immediately, CTV News has learned.
-
Vancouver may ban the sale of some butane lighters. Here's why that's being proposed.
Vancouver council is set to vote on banning the sale of butane lighters that firefighters say are contributing to a "surge" of blazes causing injuries, death and damage in the city.
-
Police arrest woman who praised Hamas attack at Vancouver protest
Authorities have arrested a 44-year-old woman who praised last October's attack on Israel during a rally in downtown Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
Gaza protesters at University of Victoria say encampment will stay until demands are met
A pro-Palestinian protest camp has formed at the University of Victoria in solidarity with the people of Gaza and with similar encampments that have sprung up on university and college campuses in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
All provincial employees in B.C. directed to change passwords
Every provincial employee is receiving emails or memos directing them to change their passwords immediately, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. to provide $155.7 million to recruit and retain specialized health workers
The British Columbia government is spending more money to recruit and retain health-science workers, especially those in rural and remote communities.
Kelowna
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.