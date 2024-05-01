Bouctouche, N.B., attraction looks to expand after record-high attendance numbers last year

BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. -

The Le Pays de la Sagouine attraction in Bouctouche, N.B., had attendance records broken last year, prompting festival planners to expand the programming lineup for the upcoming season.

Organizers say the Akadi Lumina – a night walk that combines Acadian cultures and history with light and sound – is the main reason for record-high attendance numbers.

Monique Poirier is the general and artistic director of the site where the Akadi Lumina is held. She says it was a huge hit and ticket sales were far better than expected.

“We were hoping for 18,000 and we welcomed over 41,000 visitors for that experience,” said Poirier.

An announcement with a live show was made at the Viola-Léger Restaurant-Theatre Wednesday morning.

A variety of shows and events for the 33rd season will start this month and will welcome visitors from spring right through to the Christmas holidays.

Shows will also be presented in English, meaning Le Pays de la Sagouine is not just for Acadians or Francophones.

“If you were to go to Italy for instance, you might not understand everything, but you’re going to want to try the food. You’re going to want to listen to the music and immerse yourself in the culture. Same thing here,” said Poirier.

Abel Cormier has been performing at Le Pays de la Sagouine for 30 years.

The musician and actor said when Anglophones visit, the bilingual staff try to serve them just as much as French visitors or anyone else.

“People from all over the world come here. I accompanied people from Germany, from Indonesia, all around the world. So, we want every culture to see our culture and see why it’s still alive today,” said Cormier.

Performers are seen taking part in the Le Pays de la Sagouine attraction held in Bouctouche, N.B.

The inspiration for the site comes from La Sagouine – a character created in 1971 by local author Antonine Maillet who urged Acadians to take pride in their heritage.

Irene Maillet said many Acadians were shy about their culture and background when Antonine wrote her book.

“Through the mouth of La Sagouine what she was telling us, the Acadians of this area, she was saying to us, ‘Get up and be proud of who you are. Otherwise, you’re going to lose it all.’ So, she made us get up and be proud and this is why this site is so important to all of us,” said Maillet.

Helen Dion said she starting volunteering at Le Pays de la Sagouine last year.

“It was so great. I went to all of the shows, but the main thing, I had my family from Quebec that came to visit and we came for a whole week to see all the shows and it was amazing,” said Dion.

Cormier said he loves entertaining visitors, but there’s room for a bit of education as well.

“I talk about the deportation,” said Cormier. “It was a very tragic time for our ancestors. So, I think it’s important that we still talk about it today so people understand why we still speak French and why our culture is so alive and why we are so happy to be Acadians.”

Poirier said the attraction is important to Acadians because they enjoy sharing their joie de vivre, or joy of life.

“We are not like a King’s Landing or the Village Historique Acadien where there’s a very strong historical component,” said Poirier. “Here, we’re all about entertainment. Some of what we say is true, some of what we say is made up, but we’re all about having fun and welcoming people.”

A mother’s day brunch will be held on May 12 and Akadi Lumina opens up for its second season on May 17.

More information about Le Pays de la Sagouine's upcoming season can be found online.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.