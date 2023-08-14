Luminous trail highlights Acadian history and culture
Combining culture and history with light and sound, Akadi Lumina is bringing an immersive experience as it showcases Acadian people.
“This is a whole new way of telling our story,” said le Pays de la Sagouine co-executive director and artist director, Monique Poirier.
The new experience is a 1.5 kilometre trail that visitors can only experience after the dark.
“This was a game changing experience for le Pays de la Sagouine. We’ve been in operation for 31 years and we were at a point where we knew we needed to have something new, something different, something to attract new audiences to excite the audiences that we already have,” said Poirier.
She says it is part of a larger project that will allow le Pays de la Sagouine to continue to grow.
It was created by Montreal multimedia entertainment studio, Moment Factory and it’s the first luminous walk on the east coast and only the 18th that the company has created in total.
“We wanted something that Acadians could identify with and we wanted something that anybody whose not Acadian, whose Anglophone, who has no idea about the Acadian culture, could come and could do this experience and have a feeling that they connected with something new,” she said.
Adding, “what I’m particularly proud about, Moment Factory shared with us that this is the first enchanted night walk that had so many collaborators in the project. So there are many many Acadian artists from New Brunswick, from Nova Scotia, from PEI who worked on this.”
Poirier says the night walk is filled with nine different zones and each one brings something different, whether that be something to listen to, something to see or something to watch.
The entire experience takes at least 60 minutes to complete with each zone played in a loop so that people can experience it at their own pace.
“Moment Factory really gave us the space for us to tell the Acadian story, share about the Acadian project and what we’re all about and they gave us the technology, the tools, the platform so we could shine like we can’t shine yet,” said Poirier.
Akadi Lumina opened at the beginning of August and while it surrounds Acadian culture and history, it is designed to be relatable to everyone.
“I can’t imagine a single person walking through the 1.5 km trail and not experiencing a wave of emotions and feelings,” said Crystal Richard, the East Coast Mermaid.
She has already been through the experience three times and says that she took something new away each time.
“There’s parts that talk about the Acadian expulsion, and as an Acadian, experiencing a zone that’s meant to feel like you were going through that experience that our ancestors did, with your spouse and if someone’s there with their children, and getting that feeling of what it might have been like to be torn a part, that’s heavy,” she said.
“It’s an emotional experience for any Acadian, but I think for someone who’s not Acadian, experiencing that, it gives them an idea of what we went through.”
While careful not to give too much away, Richard says there’s also parts of the experience that are unique to New Brunswick and Atlantic Canada such as a fricot recipe scene.
“In this day in age we’re so busy, right? We spend so much time online and we’re running from work, we’re taking kids off to all of there activities and I think it’s important to slow down,” she said.
“I think it’s important to get out in nature, so this experience, you get to do all of that. You slow down, you experience the zones, you’re out in nature, you’re hearing all the different sounds of Lumina, but then you’re also hearing the sounds of nature around you.”
Officials say that guests are let into the trail in 15 minute intervals. There’s also a gathring area at the end that has a fire place, chairs and a bar so that people can make the most of their visit.
“I’ve got tons of followers that have said to me ‘we rebooked our trip to Bouctouche so that we would be able to be here when Akadi Lumina is open,’ which is really awesome,” said Richard.
“Just this morning I saw people on social media, who have already been and experienced it, trying to get tickets for sold out evenings because they want to go again.”
The trail is open until October 14th and will reopen again next year at the end of May.
More information and tickets can be found here: https://sagouine.com/en/lumina
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump, 18 allies indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling, the 4th criminal case against him
Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday with scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, with prosecutors turning to a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other top aides in a sweeping criminal conspiracy aimed at keeping him in power.
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed
After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
How to access CTV News as Meta blocks news from platforms in Canada
Canadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they’ve been blocked from viewing the latest news after the passing of Bill C-18. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly, as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for alerts on news that matters to you, and more.
Ikea Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds recalled due to choking hazard for children
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for Ikea’s Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds, warning that the products pose choking hazard to children.
A climate connection to Alberta wildfires? Smith says most in province caused by humans
In an interview with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would not say whether Canada's historic wildfire season is connected to climate change.
Passenger arrested after flight from Australia to Malaysia returns to Sydney in 'emergency incident'
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding areas as wildfires spread near the communities.
Toronto
-
Newborn acquired infection after being fed stranger's breast milk in Toronto NICU
While under neonatal intensive care last summer, an Ontario family's premature baby suffered low oxygen levels and acquired an infection after being fed a stranger's breast milk — but, ultimately, it was a lack of communication from the Toronto area hospitals' staff that has "forever shattered" the family's trust, they say.
-
One person dead after fire in Toronto west end
One person has died after a fire in Toronto’s west end on Monday evening.
-
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
Calgary
-
Calgary man identified as victim of weekend shooting outside Market Mall
Calgary police say the brazen shooting death of a man outside a busy northwest shopping centre this weekend is believed to be targeted.
-
1 dead in motor vehicle collision east of Calgary
A rural intersection just east of Calgary was the scene of a fatal crash on Monday evening.
-
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man recounts his family's escape from Maui wildfires
The Carpinteyro family from Montreal's South Shore was visiting Hawaii for the fourth time in late June. But on their last day, they found themselves in the middle of the town of Lahaina, a resort beach-front vacation spot, as it went up in flames on Aug. 8.
-
Police arrest second suspect in Ontario in Claudia Iacono killing
Montreal Police (SPVM) say they've arrested a second suspect from Ontario in connection with the shooting death of Claudia Iacono, who was gunned down in her car in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) borough on May 16.
-
Water management to cost Montreal billions as city seeks public's input
Aging infrastructure, climate change and population growth are putting Montreal's water resources under considerable pressure. Faced with the magnitude of the issues at stake and the investments planned, the city is launching a public consultation on the future of water on its territory.
Edmonton
-
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
-
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding areas as wildfires spread near the communities.
-
Alberta premier offers up contradictory versions for imposed wind and solar pause
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has offered conflicting explanations for why her government put a temporary ban on large wind and solar energy projects.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims identified in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
-
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
-
Impaired drivers keep northern Ont. police busy
Impaired drivers have been keeping members of the Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario busy in recent days.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Special weather statement issued for London, Ont.
A special weather statement is in effect for London and surrounding counties with Environment Canada advising of potentially ‘significant’ rainfall through Tuesday.
-
London police arrest two teenagers in death of 16 year old in Glen Cairn
Two teenagers wanted in the death of Malik McDonnell-Mills have been arrested, the London Police Service said on Monday.
-
Morning rush hour crash in south London, Ont. claims life
It was a devastating scene at the intersection of Highbury Avenue South and Dingman Drive in London Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Liquor strike to continue; MBLL accepts conciliator recommendation to end strike
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is accepting a recommendation from a conciliator to move ahead to binding arbitration with unionized workers, but it doesn't appear the union has the same plans.
-
'Construction rage': City urging drivers to slow down and show respect in construction zones
Winnipeg drivers annoyed with road construction could be taking their frustrations out on those just trying to do their jobs.
-
‘They’ve changed his path of life’: Family looking for answers after man left in coma
The family of a Winnipeg man is looking for answers after an assault last month left him in a coma.
Ottawa
-
Ottawans reminisce about the 2003 blackout 20 years to the day
It's been two decades since Ottawa experienced its largest blackout on Aug. 14, 2003. The massive power outage, stretching from Ontario to Illinois, left the capital in darkness.
-
Homeowners in one Ottawa neighbourhood at risk of losing insurance after yet another flood
Residents on Adams Avenue in Ottawa say they're worried they could no longer be eligible for insurance because of repeated floods.
-
He rescued her when she was 3 in 1944, now, the two meet in Ottawa for the first time since then
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
Saskatoon
-
Engineer who designed doomed rural bridge can resume work in Sask. later this year
An engineer who designed a doomed bridge in rural Saskatchewan can resume practicing later this year as long as he's not working on a similar structure.
-
Saskatoon police searching for 47-year-old missing for more than a month
Saskatoon police are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a month.
-
Sask. couple wins $100,000 in Lotto Max draw
A Crystal Springs woman decided to check her lottery tickets while getting gas and discovered a financial windfall was in store for her family.
Vancouver
-
Robot servers In Metro Vancouver restaurants get mixed reviews
While one restaurant in Metro Vancouver has "fired" robot servers in favour of human ones, another says they work well and that their novelty attracts customers.
-
B.C. woman says bus driver threatened to refuse service unless she put on a jacket
Catie Alvarez is left feeling outraged and degraded after a recent encounter with a bus driver.
-
$19.8M for a Pender Island mansion with working farm and vineyard
A custom-designed waterfront mansion on Pender Island has just hit the market for $19,800,000 and it comes with a sprawling 105-acre property – impeccably maintained by a live-in caretaker named Terry.
Regina
-
Four Regina city councillors look to declare a 'houselessness emergency'
A group of four Regina city councillors are putting forward a motion to declare a "houselessness emergency" at its next meeting.
-
Harvest in Saskatchewan beginning ahead of schedule
Odds are if you haven’t already – you’ll be seeing a lot of combines on Saskatchewan fields soon. Many producers are seeing an earlier harvest this year.
-
Kindersley teen killed in single vehicle rollover
A 16-year-old teen from Kindersley was killed over the weekend following a single vehicle rollover.
Vancouver Island
-
New south Langford elementary school receives an Indigenous name
In south Langford on Monday, reconciliation was on full display as a naming ceremony took place on the site of what will soon become School District 62’s newest elementary school.
-
Body of 49-year-old woman recovered from lake near Victoria
Police divers have recovered the body of a 49-year-old woman who drowned Saturday in Thetis Lake Regional Park, near Victoria.
-
Canadian warships depart for Indo-Pacific operation, fulfilling promise to increase naval presence in region
The Canadian military is delivering on its promise to increase the number of warships deployed annually to the Indo-Pacific region from two ships to three, starting this summer.