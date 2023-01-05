Boy, 17, charged with attempted murder in random Halifax stabbing
A 17-year-old boy is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a man was stabbed in downtown Halifax last month.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 5000 block of Salter Street around 8:50 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2022.
Police found a 56-year-old man, who had been stabbed, at the scene. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the victim was with another man when they were approached by someone they didn’t know. Police allege the person assaulted one man, stabbed the other, and then fled the scene on foot.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested in Halifax on Wednesday.
He is facing the following charges:
- attempted murder
- aggravated assault
- carrying a concealed weapon
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- breach of a youth probation order (two counts)
The accused was due to appear in youth court Thursday.
