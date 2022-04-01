Brew for Ukraine: Dozens line up outside Dartmouth brewery to support country in crisis

People lined up around the block outside a Dartmouth, N.S., brewery Thursday to buy beer in support of Ukraine.

Microbrewery Nine Locks received a beer recipe from a brewery in the embattled country, in an effort to raise money for humanitarian aid.

All proceeds from sales will go to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

“I think it’s wonderful that small businesses are jumping on the bandwagon to help people. It’s a beautiful thing,” said customer Dan Wile.

The “Brew For Ukraine” initiative was started by the owner of Pravda brewing in Lviv, Ukraine. Yuri Zastavny has provided four of his beer recipes to microbreweries around the world, asking them to brew and sell his product.

“I’m very thankful for international brewers to stand side-by-side with Ukraine by doing what they do," Zastavny said in an interview with CTV News Tuesday.

The “Putin Huylo” is described as a “dry-hopped golden ale dripping with the sweet goodness of malt.”

“Well, I think it’s important for us to come out and support Ukraine in any way we can,” said Gary Hindy, who waited in line Thursday. “It’s quite the devastation that’s on the go over there right now and if everyone did a little bit, I’m sure every little bit that we do would make a difference.”

Danny O'Hearn, the owner of Nine Locks Brewery, is one of the estimated 500 brewers around the globe to take up the cause, and the second in Nova Scotia, with Halifax-based Garrison Brewing also coming on board.

"We made 20 barrels so we should be looking at somewhere around the 4,500 (cans) range," said O’Hearn.

He says the beer sells for $7.50 a can.

Garrison says it will start selling Putin Huylo in-store on Friday at 1 p.m.



