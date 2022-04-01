Brew for Ukraine: Dozens line up outside Dartmouth brewery to support country in crisis
People lined up around the block outside a Dartmouth, N.S., brewery Thursday to buy beer in support of Ukraine.
Microbrewery Nine Locks received a beer recipe from a brewery in the embattled country, in an effort to raise money for humanitarian aid.
All proceeds from sales will go to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.
“I think it’s wonderful that small businesses are jumping on the bandwagon to help people. It’s a beautiful thing,” said customer Dan Wile.
The “Brew For Ukraine” initiative was started by the owner of Pravda brewing in Lviv, Ukraine. Yuri Zastavny has provided four of his beer recipes to microbreweries around the world, asking them to brew and sell his product.
“I’m very thankful for international brewers to stand side-by-side with Ukraine by doing what they do," Zastavny said in an interview with CTV News Tuesday.
The “Putin Huylo” is described as a “dry-hopped golden ale dripping with the sweet goodness of malt.”
“Well, I think it’s important for us to come out and support Ukraine in any way we can,” said Gary Hindy, who waited in line Thursday. “It’s quite the devastation that’s on the go over there right now and if everyone did a little bit, I’m sure every little bit that we do would make a difference.”
Danny O'Hearn, the owner of Nine Locks Brewery, is one of the estimated 500 brewers around the globe to take up the cause, and the second in Nova Scotia, with Halifax-based Garrison Brewing also coming on board.
"We made 20 barrels so we should be looking at somewhere around the 4,500 (cans) range," said O’Hearn.
He says the beer sells for $7.50 a can.
Garrison says it will start selling Putin Huylo in-store on Friday at 1 p.m.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Halifax, Moncton prepare joint bid to host World Junior Hockey Championship
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
A COVID-19 resurgence is underway in Canada, modelling indicates
A COVID-19 resurgence is underway in Canada, but the latest uptick in cases is not unexpected given the ongoing relaxing of restrictions, according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
Do COVID-19 vaccines cause hearing loss? WHO investigating reports
The World Health Organization is looking into rare reports of people getting tinnitus and experiencing hearing loss after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, according to a newsletter report published by the health agency.
Ukraine strike on Russian territory reported as talks resume
Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another desperate attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol failed and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on a fuel depot.
These are Canada's new travel rules for fully vaccinated passengers
As of April 1, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. ET, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to provide a negative pre-entry COVID-19 test result to enter Canada by air, land or water. However, other pandemic-related travel rules are still in effect.
Mask mandates may be lifted, but now is not the time take them off, experts say
With restrictions lifting across Canada as a sixth COVID-19 wave hits parts of the country, individual responsibility and personal choice appear to be the default public health measure, leaving some asking: when will it be safe to stop wearing face masks? CTVNews.ca asked health experts to weigh in.
Here's who the Canadian soccer team will face in World Cup opening round
Canada will face Belgium, Morocco and Croatia in Group F in the opening group stage of the World Cup in Qatar this November.
'It feels like it's losing dignity': B.C. parents unable to register baby with Indigenous name
A Squamish Nation mother is speaking out about her struggle to get her newborn daughter's Indigenous name recognized and recorded on B.C. government ID.
Payday, instalment loans on the rise in Canada due to pandemic: report
The pandemic has resulted in more Canadians seeking high-interest loans, a new survey has found, and advocates are calling on the feds to lower the maximum interest that lenders can charge.
Toronto
-
Ontario adds new penalty for people caught stunt driving
The Ontario government has added a new penalty for people caught stunt driving starting April 1.
-
Ontario reports 804 in hospital with COVID-19, 18 new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 804 people in hospital with COVID-19 Friday, including 167 patients in intensive care.
-
Driver in deadly Toronto crash had a suspended licence, police say
A driver who fatally struck two pedestrians in Toronto on Thursday night, before being killed in a subsequent collision with a parked vehicle, had several licence prohibitions that should have prevented him from getting behind the wheel, police say.
Calgary
-
Former Alberta teacher, accused of sexually assaulting a child, found dead
A 72-year-old man who taught elementary school students in Didsbury, Alta. was found dead Thursday, weeks after he was charged with sexually assaulting a child, CTV News has learned.
-
Gas prices in Alberta make significant overnight drop, not an April Fools' joke
Filling up your gas tank just got noticeably cheaper for Alberta drivers despite the latest hike to the federal carbon tax.
-
Danielle Smith returning to Alberta politics, wants to challenge Kenney
Former Alberta politician Danielle Smith is trying to get back into the legislature.
Montreal
-
Indigenous leaders call on every Canadian to work towards reconciliation
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in running Canadian residential schools for Indigenous children. The call from many Indigenous people in the country is now for everyday citizens to do more for reconciliation with communities and people.
-
Paxlovid: Quebec pharmacists can now prescribe this COVID-19 treatment to certain people
Pharmacists in Quebec are now authorized to prescribe the antiviral drug Paxlovid to symptomatic patients with COVID-19 who are at risk of developing complications and who test positive for the virus.
-
COVID-19 Quebec: Hospitalizations up by 37, with 17 more deaths reported
Quebec's public health institute reported 17 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the province on Friday, with an increase of 37 patients in hospital.
Edmonton
-
Oilers 50/50 to benefit Humboldt Broncos tribute fundraising efforts
Proceeds of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation 50/50 raffle on Friday will benefit the Humboldt Broncos Tribute Campaign.
-
Danielle Smith returning to Alberta politics, wants to challenge Kenney
Former Alberta politician Danielle Smith is trying to get back into the legislature.
-
Gas prices in Alberta make significant overnight drop, not an April Fools' joke
Filling up your gas tank just got noticeably cheaper for Alberta drivers despite the latest hike to the federal carbon tax.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man shot by police with anti-riot weapon, SIU says
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man was shot by Sudbury police using an anti-riot weapon.
-
Sudbury police converge on residence to arrest Walmart shooting suspect
Greater Sudbury Police have converged on a residence in the Flour Mill - Donovan area, where the suspect wanted in the Walmart shooting is believed to be hiding.
-
Greater Sudbury closes homeless encampment at Memorial Park
Following up on their announcement from two weeks ago, officials with Greater Sudbury closed the tent encampment at Memorial Park on Friday.
London
-
London man charged in connection to Egerton Street shooting, victim remains in critical condition
A 73-year-old London man has been charged following a shooting on Egerton Street earlier this week.
-
Fentanyl being sold as crystal meth leads to spike in overdoses among non-opioid users: MLHU
Health care providers across London and Middlesex County are warning crystal methamphetamine users after fentanyl has been passed for the drug, leading to a spike in overdoses.
-
London police seize $257k in drugs, numerous weapons during SoHo raid
A London, Ont. man is facing dozens of drug and weapons charges after police raided a SoHo home Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices rise in Winnipeg
Winnipeg drivers are likely not in the joking mood on April Fool’s Day Friday, as they wake up to higher gas prices around the city.
-
'The healing can start': Indigenous leaders react to Pope's formal apology on residential schools
Indigenous leaders are calling Friday a historic day after Pope Francis apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system during his remarks at the Vatican.
-
'Not an April Fools' Day joke': Chocolate bunny used as weapon in Manitoba store theft
Manitoba's Brandon Police Service is not joking about the weapon allegedly used during a recent theft at a store.
Ottawa
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa as wastewater indicator reaches new high
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new death from COVID-19 as levels of the virus in the city's wastewater reach another record high.
-
Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
-
Police seize drugs, guns in Ottawa arrest of Loners motorcycle gang member
Police have arrested and charged a Loners Motorcycle Club member in Ottawa with drug and gun offences after a three-month investigation.
Saskatoon
-
Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
-
Driver crashes into another vehicle following attempted traffic stop in Prince Albert
Police in Prince Albert have taken a woman into custody following an early morning crash.
-
Sask. credit unions experience direct deposit delays
Some credit union customers in Saskatchewan may have found their bank account lighter than expected Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
How will carbon tax increase affect B.C. gas prices?
A carbon tax increase kicked in Friday, and will have a direct impact on drivers across B.C. The province describes the tax as putting a price on carbon pollution while sending a message 'across the economy to reduce emissions.'
-
'Not like anything else in Vancouver': Realtors seek owner who will appreciate house designed to look like ship
The sellers of an architectural marvel in West Vancouver are determined to find new owners who won't tear the place down.
-
British Columbians buy more electric vehicles than any other jurisdiction in North America: province
B.C. residents are leading the pack when it comes to purchasing electric vehicles in North America, according to the provincial government.
Regina
-
'People can get really creative': Here's a list of words and phrases banned from Sask. licence plates
Personalized licence plates are a common sight on Saskatchewan roads, but there's a long list of words and phrases that are deemed too inappropriate to be printed.
-
Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
-
Regina, Saskatoon to submit joint bid to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
Regina and Saskatoon will submit a joint bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Saskatchewan.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing Vancouver Island girl, 13, found safe
A 13-year-old girl who was missing for two weeks on Vancouver Island has been found safe, according to police.
-
Oak Bay police sergeant demoted after investigation into corruption, use of intoxicants
A police sergeant in Oak Bay, B.C., has been demoted and barred from seeking a promotion for one year after he was investigated for corruption, neglect of duty and using intoxicants.
-
RCMP seek perpetrator after sexual assaults on minors reported in Colwood
Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help identifying a man after two minors were reportedly sexually assaulted in Colwood, B.C.