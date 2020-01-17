HALIFAX -- Bridgewater police have charged a 50-year-old man after he allegedly threatened to shoot police officers during an impaired driving investigation.

Police say they responded to a complaint about an impaired driver at 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Police located the male driver, who displayed gross signs of impairment," the Bridgewater Police Service said in a news release. "The male resisted arrest by the officers however, he was eventually transported to Bridgewater Police Service where he refused to provide a sample of his breath for analysis."

While at the station, police say the man uttered threats towards the officers and said that he had a loaded gun at his home and planned to shoot police who went to his home.

"The accused also threatened to shoot a member of the RCMP, whom he knew and also assaulted two of the Bridgewater Police Service members during the investigation," the news release.

Police say they went to the man's home on Ridgecrest Drive and found a "carelessly stored rifle which contained a loaded magazine."

As a result, Bridgewater police charged Stephen Richard Burton of Bridgewater with several charges including, impaired operation of a vehicle, refusing a breathalzyer, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, three counts of uttering threats, breach of probation, careless storage of a firearm, and possessing a firearm without a license.

Burton has been remanded into custody and will undergo a 30-day psychological assessment. He will return to Bridgewater Provincial Court on Feb. 14 at 9:30 a.m.