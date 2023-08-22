'Bruce, go get her!': N.S. off-duty police officer pulls stranger from raging river
A Nova Scotia policeman is being hailed as a hero for a selfless act that may have saved someone's life.
Bruce Lake, an Inspector with the Truro Police Service was camping with his wife, Bernadette, and other friends in Fundy National Park on the weekend when the group went for a hike.
Halfway through the hike, at a bend in the river, they stopped to admire the rushing water following heavy rain the night before.
They noticed a trio of young people near a natural pool, with a young woman in the water.
Clinging to a rock, she was trying to get back to her friends, but the current was too strong.
Then she disappeared under the swirling-water.
"Before I even knew it was coming out of me, I hollered, "Bruce, go get her," said Bernadette Lake.
"I absolutely think I'm married to a hero. Without a question."
"I just picked a spot and jumped in, and I went fairly deep — and I didn't touch the bottom," Bruce Lake said.
Nor could he see anything.
With no other options, he reached around blindly and found the woman's arm.
"I grabbed her arm, and she was below me, so it was pretty deep there, and I pulled her in to me, I just pulled her in, and just swam for the surface," Lake said.
After making sure the woman was okay everyone went their separate ways.
One of the friends posted the details online, but Lake doesn't consider himself a hero.
He does, however, believe the story is an important reminder to be careful around waterways after heavy rain.
"What we don't appreciate is the days like Saturday, after a heavy rainfall the night before. The river was obviously… angry, very angry — there was a lot of water coming down, when you see that, you've got to appreciate that you might think the water's flowing downriver, but underneath that water — and I felt it — it pulls you in different directions," said Lake.
Lake knows just the first name of the young woman he pulled from the river. He said he’d be happy to hear from her if she’d like to reach out and recount her side of the story, which he believes would be just as compelling as his.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Fort Smith, Hay River areas the concern for crews as increasing fire behaviour 'imminent'
Early success holding fires around Yellowknife has allowed crews to focus on fires threatening Fort Smith, Kakisa and Hay River. Here's the latest.
Ministers 'receptive' to cutting $15B in spending Anand says, Hajdu calls it 'an exercise in thoughtfulness'
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says her federal cabinet colleagues have been 'very receptive' to the plan for all ministers to find $15 billion in spending cuts across government departments, as one of her colleagues vows to protect service programs from getting the axe.
BREAKING | 3 injured, 1 critically after explosion in downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Authorities are investigating an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and left three people hospitalized, one of whom suffered critical injuries.
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
2 men arrested at Canadian border with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards
The Canada Border Services Agency says it arrested two men earlier this month at a Quebec port of entry after discovering they were travelling with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards.
Conditions improve in B.C., worsen in N.W.T.: What the latest wildfire map from NASA shows
The latest wildfire satellite data from NASA shows improvements in British Columbia but worsening conditions for some areas in the Northwest Territories.
One-on-one with Canada's housing minister: Lack of affordability a 'crisis' and an 'opportunity'
As cabinet ministers convene in P.E.I. for a series of meetings largely focused on housing, the federal minister overseeing the file admits a lack of affordability has reached a crisis level for many Canadians.
Is a cap on international students coming amid housing crunch? Minister says it's an option
Canada's Housing Minister Sean Fraser says that a cap on the number of international students permitted to study in this country is one of, but not the only, solution the federal government is discussing when it comes to addressing housing affordability and rental availability.
Suspect who killed U.S. store owner had ripped down Pride flag and shouted homophobic slurs, sheriff says
A 27-year-old man killed by California sheriff's deputies over the weekend after he fatally shot a store owner had ripped down an LGBTQ2S+ Pride flag outside the business and shouted homophobic slurs at the woman, authorities said Monday.
Toronto
-
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
-
'We're in a wave': COVID-19 cases on rise in Ontario as new highly-mutated variant emerges
After months of declining cases, Ontario public health data is showing an uptick of COVID-19 cases this summer.
-
'Right down the tubes': Toronto senior regrets paying $55,000 for 'poor' roofing job
A Scarborough senior said roofers came to his door and told him he had serious roofing problems that needed to be repaired right away.
Calgary
-
10-year-old girls approached by ‘suspicious’ stranger at Calgary playground
Calgary police are investigating after two young girls were approached by a stranger while playing in a park.
-
Voyeurism charge laid against Calgary man after incident at clothing store
A Calgary man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly used a cellphone to record a woman while she was changing.
-
Calgary police investigate suspicious disappearance of Falconridge senior
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man who has gone missing under suspicious circumstances.
Montreal
-
Fundraiser underway for family of slain West Island mother
A fundraising campaign is underway for the mother and children of a West Island woman killed in an apparent femicide.
-
Quebec launches $180-million, 5-year plan to improve road safety
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced her government's $180 million plan to improve road safety on Tuesday, which includes 27 measures to reduce accidents and deaths on the province's roadways, particularly around construction and school zones.
-
Climate change made Quebec fire weather twice as likely, more intense: study
Climate change has made summers like the kind that led to Quebec's disastrous wildfire season at least seven times more likely to happen again, says a new scientific analysis.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton Mall shooting: What's known, what's not
Two groups exchanged gunfire, injuring at least three, in a parking lot at West Edmonton Mall Monday evening, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Warning issued after cougar spotted in Leduc
Leduc RCMP is issuing a warning after a cougar was spotted within city limits.
-
Edmonton Oilers name Rick Pracey new amateur scouting head, replacing Tyler Wright
There's a new scouting guru on the Edmonton Oilers scene.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims were assaulted, stabbed in their sleep, Elliot Lake police say
Five people have been charged with aggravated assault and other offences following a disturbing attack overnight Monday in Elliot Lake.
-
North Bay man accused of attacking couple, having fake money
A 43-year-old North Bay man is facing charges after an altercation with a couple he didn't know, police say.
-
Northern Ont. teacher faces discipline over anti-COVID, anti-immigration posts
A northern Ontario teacher with some strong views on current events is facing a disciplinary hearing this fall.
London
-
What is affordable housing? Province updating definition to ease access to construction incentives
The provincial government will soon clarify the term 'affordable housing' in an effort to get more units constructed.
-
WATCH
WATCH | CTV News gets first look at new southern Ontario Amazon facility
After two years of construction, Amazon can see the finish line at its robotics fulfilment centre (YXU1) in Southwold Township, Ont.
-
Restaurant owner in critical condition following vicious assault
The front steps of The Curry House are overflowing with flowers and notes of support as Owen Sound tries to come to grips with an assault that left the recent immigrant with life-threatening injuries.
Winnipeg
-
Parents sue City of Winnipeg, Festival du Voyageur over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse
The parents of one of the children injured when an elevated walkway collapsed at a Winnipeg tourist attraction has filed a lawsuit, saying their son is at risk of permanent disability from their injuries.
-
Post-tropical storm Hilary bringing rain to parts of Manitoba
The remnants of the first tropical storm to hit southern California in decades is now making its soggy stroll into Manitoba.
-
Rainbow Stage cancels “Little Mermaid” performance due to cast illness
Instead of spending Tuesday night under the sea, some cast members of Rainbow Stage’s “The Little Mermaid” are under the weather.
Ottawa
-
City staff urge council to send Carling high-rise proposal back to committee over improper notification to feds
Ottawa city council is being asked to send a controversial proposal for two high-rise towers across from the Central Experimental Farm back to committee because the federal government wasn't given adequate notice about the meeting where the plan was approved.
-
Debate over future of Queen Elizabeth Driveway rages on as active use program winds down
Two weeks prior to the scheduled reopening of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway to cars on weekdays, the ongoing debate surrounding its usage continues.
-
Ottawa Mission facing influx of refugees and asylum claimants
The Ottawa Mission is dealing with a major influx of refugees and asylum claimants who have nowhere else to go.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
-
Saskatoon police board says officers often 'left with no place to take people'
Saskatoon’s police board is calling on the provincial government to do more to support the city’s most vulnerable population.
-
Sask. 6-year-old fatally struck by vehicle
Police say a six-year-old girl died after she was struck by a vehicle in northern Saskatchewan over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. lifts order banning vacation bookings in wildfire-ravaged areas, except for West Kelowna
An emergency order restricting people from booking accommodations in wildfire-ravaged areas of B.C. will be lifted as of midnight – with the exception of West Kelowna, according to the Emergency Management Minister.
-
Nearly 200 structures lost or damaged by wildfires in Kelowna, B.C., area, officials say
Emergency crews have counted nearly 200 homes and structures that have been lost or damaged by the wildfires burning in the Kelowna, B.C., area, officials revealed Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 injured, 1 critically after explosion in downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Authorities are investigating an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and left three people hospitalized, one of whom suffered critical injuries.
Regina
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
-
RM of Edenwold holding highly anticipated town hall over compost site
The Rural Municipality of Edenwold is holding a highly anticipated town hall over a proposed compost facility near the town of Pilot Butte.
-
Sask. girl who stole hearts on TikTok receives life-saving transplant
Bella Thompson – the young Saskatchewan girl who stole hearts across the world thanks to her perseverance – is finally receiving a life-saving surgery.
Vancouver Island
-
IIO seeks additional witnesses after man driving construction equipment in Duncan shot by RCMP
British Columbia's police watchdog is seeking additional witnesses in its investigation of a police shooting in Duncan that left a 31-year-old father with serious head injuries.
-
'They saved our neighbourhood': Family thanks Central Saanich firefighters for saving Kelowna home
Malindi Elmore and her family came to Central Saanich fire hall Monday, laden with cards and sandwiches, to thank members of the fire department for saving their home in Kelowna from wildfires.
-
The latest news on the wildfires ravaging British Columbia
Threatening wildfires across British Columbia have destroyed structures and forced more than 27,000 people from their homes. The province remains in a state of emergency as crews battle the more than 375 active blazes burning across B.C.