    • Bruce Guthro to be recognized posthumously with honourary ECMA award

    Musician Bruce Guthro is pictured in a file photo from the East Coast Music Association. Musician Bruce Guthro is pictured in a file photo from the East Coast Music Association.
    The East Coast Music Association (ECMA) is recognizing long-time contributions to the industry with 10 honourary awards.

    ECMA 2024 is set to take place in Charlottetown from May 1 to 5. Most of the honourary awards will be handed out on May 5 during East Coast Music Awards: Part II, while the Director’s Special Achievement Award will be presented at the 2024 East Coast Music Awards on May 2.

    "The ECMA Board of Directors is proud to recognize the dedication and commitment of our Industry professionals,” said Debbie Mullins, chair of ECMA, in a news release from the ECMA.

    According to the release, the Director’s Special Achievement Award recognizes “an exceptional contribution to the music industry on a national and/or international level.” This year it will be awarded posthumously to beloved Cape Breton musician Bruce Guthro, who passed away in 2023.

    Guthro’s professional music career spanned nearly 30 years. He released his first solo album, "Sails to the Wind," in 1994 and performed to sold-out audiences in Canada, the United Kingdom, and across Europe. In addition to his solo career, Guthro was the lead vocalist of the Celtic rock band Runrig.

    A troubadour and storyteller, Guthro was also known for his ‘Songwriter’s Circle,’ where he spoke to fellow Canadian music legends like Alan Doyle, Jim Cuddy, and Matt Minglewood.

    The other honourary award recipients are:

    • Dennis Parker - Dr. Helen Creighton Lifetime Achievement Award recipient
    • Deryl Gallant - Musician’s Achievement Award recipient
    • John Poirier - Industry Builder Award recipient
    • Scott Parsons - Bucky Adams Memorial Award recipient
    • Pamela Morgan, Ian Alistair Gosbee, Stephen Muise, Zachary Atkinson, and Kerri Wynne Macleod - Stompin’ Tom Award recipients

