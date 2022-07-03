Calls increase for Maritime governments to address staff shortages in health care

Calls increase for Maritime governments to address staff shortages in health care

Moncton city hospital in Moncton, N.B. is shown on Thursday Oct. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison Moncton city hospital in Moncton, N.B. is shown on Thursday Oct. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

A large chunk of Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday afternoon and roared down a mountainside in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring eight, authorities said.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island