Calls increase for Maritime governments to address staff shortages in health care
Calls increase for Maritime governments to address staff shortages in health care
Calls are increasing across the Maritimes for governments to tackle labour shortages in the health-care sector, as hospitals are being forced to close emergency rooms now that weary staff are taking summer vacations to recover from pandemic-related stress.
In New Brunswick, health-care workers are leaving the province because of poor working conditions, non-competitive salaries and unreasonable workloads, according to Liberal health critic Jean-Claude D'Amours.
In Prince Edward Island, staff shortages are so acute at the Western Hospital in Alberton that its emergency department can be forced to close if one person is off sick, says Green Party health critic Michele Beaton. Difficulties recruiting and retaining health-care staff have been growing in the province for years, she said.
"We need a very specific and strategic plan in order to ensure that the people working within the system are treated well," Beaton said in a recent interview.
Last week, New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said the province was recruiting travelling nurses and encouraging retired nurses to re-enter the workforce to cover vacations.
Since April 1, the Horizon Health Network -- operator of New Brunswick's English-language hospitals -- has hired 11 retirees and about 180 nursing students to work this summer. Meanwhile, the Vitalité Health Network -- operator of its French-language hospitals -- has hired 200 nursing students.
"We recognize the challenges in our health-care system's workforce, and there are many long-term efforts underway to improve the situation," New Brunswick Labour Minister Trevor Holder said in a statement. "While we are making significant progress, it will take time to fully address these challenges."
The staff shortages have prompted intermittent overnight closures of some hospital emergency departments. The Horizon network posted a tweet on June 24, saying it was experiencing critical staff shortages, and it cautioned that patients with non-urgent medical issues could face long wait times.
The tweet prompted a reaction on Twitter.
"It's been like this for years and getting worse," one person wrote. "I'm scared if my illness were to worsen, I wouldn't survive." Another person said the government needs to spend some of its budget surplus on improving working conditions at health centres.
Back in P.E.I., Beaton said the western part of the province has "basically no walk-in clinics, so people have no other option than to visit an emergency department." When emergency rooms close, she said, "people are going to be travelling over an hour to get to the next facility to get the care they need."
Health PEI spokesperson Jessica Bruce said the small staff at Western Hospital is working hard to prevent unplanned interruptions in service. "We continue to look at a variety of options to make sure that patients get the care that they need," she said.
In Nova Scotia, the province's nurses have been demanding action to address chronic staffing shortages that they say have been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nova Scotia Nurses' Union says there are about 1,400 vacancies for registered nurses, and 250 spots open for licenced practical nurses.
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government made an election campaign pledge to spend heavily on the province's ailing health system. The $13.2-billion budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, tabled in March, contains $5.7 billion for health care -- an increase of $413.4 million compared to last year's spending. But Premier Tim Houston has warned residents not to expect rapid change.
Dr. Mark MacMillan, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society, said the growing number of job vacancies in health care across Canada is concerning.
"We've seen this human health resource issue coming toward us for years," he said in a recent interview. "COVID-19 has certainly escalated that issue and unmasked how fragile the health-care system was overall -- not just New Brunswick but all across the country."
MacMillan said action by governments is needed now, but it will require a long-term solution.
"Five, 10, 15 years from now, what are the patient demographics going to be? What are the needs in this province? How many physicians do we need in northern New Brunswick, southern New Brunswick, east and west? How many nurses do we need per unit? We need to be more proactive," he said.
Staff members in the health-care sector are tired and need a break from the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
"The last two and a half years have been very stressful and we really have to ensure these physicians and nurses get their time off for their own mental health," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Several dead in Copenhagen mall shooting; suspect arrested
A gunman opened fired inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital on Sunday, killing several people and wounding several others, police said.
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers
A large chunk of Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday afternoon and roared down a mountainside in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring eight, authorities said.
Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter
First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter.
Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours
A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic has been traumatized after being left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.
'There should have been one': N.S. mother drives son to ER after waiting nearly an hour for ambulance
A Nova Scotia mother says she had to drive her son to hospital herself on Canada Day when no ambulance showed up after more than 40 minutes.
'Cold-adapted' dinosaurs survived mass extinction event to achieve dominance, study finds
A new study has offered what it says is the first physical evidence showing dinosaurs from the Triassic period regularly endured freezing conditions, allowing them to survive and eventually supersede other species on the planet.
Vancouver police service dog named after Calgary police officer
A Vancouver Transit Police service dog has a special connection to the Calgary Police Service.
'Ungrading': How one Ontario teacher is changing her approach to report cards
An Ontario high school teacher plans to continue with an alternative method of grading her students after an experiment last semester in which students proposed a grade and had to justify it with examples of their work.
Toronto
-
Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours
A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic has been traumatized after being left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.
-
Two people dead and baby injured in pair of crashes in Peel Region
Two people died and four others including a nine-month-old baby were injured in a pair of crashes that occurred two hours apart in Peel Region overnight.
-
Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter
First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter.
Calgary
-
Vancouver police service dog named after Calgary police officer
A Vancouver Transit Police service dog has a special connection to the Calgary Police Service.
-
Police investigating after body discovered in alleyway Sunday morning
Calgary police are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday morning in Upper Mount Royal by someone out walking their dog.
-
31-year-old Alberta man killed in crash on Highway 1 near Field, B.C.
For the second time in three weeks, a fatal collision shut down Highway 1 near Golden, B.C. on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Experts warn new Quebec tenants to check for bed bugs and other infestations
At this time of year, when many Quebecers move into a new home, there may be an increase in infestations of invaders such as bed bugs. Anyone can be affected by these unwanted pests and it is important to report cases.
-
Montreal conservation group angered after Monarch fields mowed
A Montreal conservation group is baffled and frustrated after a field of shrubs, flowers, and, importantly, milkweed was mowed.
-
Parks Canada cancels camping event in Montreal amid criticism over unhoused people
Parks Canada's decision to hold a series of events dubbed learn-to-camp in the heart of Montreal is facing backlash after groups working with people without a home said they represent a double standard.
Edmonton
-
'Incompetence is incalculable': Airport frustrations sour Canadians' summer travel plans
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
-
Cyclist sent to hospital in serious condition after hit and run
Parkland County RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle involved in a hit and run on Sunday morning.
-
Albertans could receive inflation support, Kenney reveals on his radio show
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has indicated his United Conservative government will reveal details next week about additional support to help people deal with high inflation.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins physicians react to new study findings that poorer Canadians endure more opioid harm than wealthier ones
A new study reveals that low-income Canadians are nearly four times more likely to die from opioid usage than people who are wealthy.
-
The Peter Schneider Concert Series continues Sunday
In Sudbury, for over 20 years, new and seasoned musicians have delighted crowds from June to August with free concerts in Bell Park every Sunday evening from 7 to 8:15 p.m. After a two year absence the Peter Schneider Concert Series has returned this year.
-
Newmont Porcupine opens spectacular lookout point of mining pit and city to public
Mining giant, Newmont Porcupine in Timmins is finished phase one of a land use plan-a partnership agreement it has with the city. It's a spectacular lookout area where people can watch mining activity happening in the Hollinger open pit mine and see many familiar areas of the city's landscape.
London
-
Five transported to hospital after car rollover on Chester Street
Five people were sent to hospital as a precaution after a vehicle they were travelling inside rolled onto its roof in south London early Sunday afternoon.
-
London home blaze originated near fire pit: Investigators
The London Fire Department tackled a blaze at a home in south London early Sunday morning, which claimed the lives of three pets and resulted in approximately $250,000 in damages.
-
McDonald's Canada to end 'free hot drink' stickers on cups
The days of collecting stickers from cups and claiming a hot drink after purchasing six will soon be a thing of the past at McDonald’s Canada locations as of December 2023.
Winnipeg
-
‘We’re totally overlooked’: Northwestern Ontario fishing resorts hit hard by flooding
Vacation resort owners near Minaki, Ont., are drowning, both literally and financially, after flooding has left them operating below capacity or unable to open at all.
-
The Winnipeg Jets have a new head coach
The Winnipeg Jets have hired Rick Bowness as their new head coach.
-
Gas prices beginning to drop in Manitoba
As people are struggling to make ends meet amid rising inflation, Manitobans are starting to feel a bit of relief when it comes to gas prices.
Ottawa
-
Another 22 vehicles towed in downtown Ottawa vehicle control zone
Ottawa Bylaw says another 22 vehicles were towed out of downtown Ottawa on Saturday and more than 150 parking tickets were issued as the city’s vehicle control zone remains in effect.
-
Canada Day police presence ends downtown and Tamara Lich appears for a bail hearing: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Expanding COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility could help stem fall wave, epidemiologist says
An Ottawa epidemiologist says expanding eligibility of COVID-19 boosters to allow adults to get a fourth dose if they wish could help stem a possible fall wave.
Saskatoon
-
In pictures: Saskatoon’s 10 most expensive house listings
The number of homes for sale in Saskatoon has increased but the number of places to buy remains 20 per cent lower than last year, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department recovers person from river
Saskatoon Fire Department recovered a person from the river Saturday evening, according to a news release.
-
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.
Vancouver
-
'Everyone is broke': Beloved East Vancouver diner closing its doors
An East Vancouver restaurant that describes itself as a place where "omnivores, carnivores, vegans, vegetarians and celiacs can all dine together" will be closing its doors this month, citing the ongoing financial fallout from the pandemic.
-
31-year-old Alberta man killed in crash on Highway 1 near Field, B.C.
For the second time in three weeks, a fatal collision shut down Highway 1 near Golden, B.C. on Saturday.
-
Oyster mushrooms sold in B.C. recalled due to Listeria
A brand of oyster mushrooms sold in British Columbia is being recalled because of possible Listeria contamination.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw crews on scene of highway crash
Moose Jaw Police, fire, and EMS are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Highway #1 East and Caribou Street East.
-
Regina man facing attempted murder charges
A Regina man is facing attempted murder charges after an incident on Saturday night.
-
Several dead in Copenhagen mall shooting; suspect arrested
A gunman opened fired inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital on Sunday, killing several people and wounding several others, police said.
Vancouver Island
-
Scene of Saanich, B.C., shooting cleared, businesses reopened, police say
The remaining businesses on Shelbourne Street in Saanich, B.C., that had been closed after last week's shooting at a Bank of Montreal branch have now reopened, police say.
-
Island Health reducing hours at Comox Valley medical lab
A medical lab in the Comox Valley is the latest facility on Vancouver Island to see its hours of operation reduced.
-
Oyster mushrooms sold in B.C. recalled due to Listeria
A brand of oyster mushrooms sold in British Columbia is being recalled because of possible Listeria contamination.