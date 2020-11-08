HALIFAX -- Three people have been displaced after a Saturday night fire in Northern New Brunswick.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 7, fire crews responded to a three-unit apartment building on Matheson St. in Campbellton, N.B.

The Canadian Red Cross says two women and one man escaped without injury, but their apartments were damaged by the fire.

The Red Cross is providing emergency lodging and other essential items to the three adults.