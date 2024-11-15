Canada Post strike: Maritime provinces working to ensure vital cheques arrive

Thousands of Canada Post workers officially hit the picket lines Friday morning after negotiations with the Crown corporation on a new contract failed to be met by the strike deadline.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said the strike affects about 55,000 workers.

In a statement Friday morning, Canada Post said customers will experience delays as a result of the work disruption.

The statement said mail and parcels will not be delivered for the duration of the strike, and some post offices will be closed.

The Crown corporation said shutting down facilities will affect its national network, with processing and delivery of mail possibly needing time to return to normal once the strike is over.

‘No one wanted this’

Dwayne Corner, president of Nova Local 096, says workers are fighting for fair wages, safer working conditions and improved benefits. He says negotiations have been underway for nearly a year, with little progress made in the bargaining process.

“The corporation’s not been negotiating and willing to move on any subject so, here we are today,” said Corner during an interview on CTV Morning Live Atlantic on Friday. “No one wanted to be here, but here we are.”

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers issued a 72-hour strike notice Tuesday morning.

Canada Post workers in Halifax who went on strike the morning of Nov. 15, 2024 are pictured. (CTV Atlantic/Carl Pomeroy)

Canada Post served the union with a lockout notice earlier this week, but had said it didn't intend to lock workers out.

Corner says his members hope they’ll be able to reach a negotiated settlement soon, although there’s no way in knowing how long the strike could last.

“We’re hoping that the corporation will come back to the bargaining table and start negotiating in good faith, and that we’ll finally start making some progress,” he said.

“…They put two global offers in, we put two global offers in, and we were forced to put a 72-hour notice in and then they put a 72-hour notice in to lock us out.”

Although there wasn’t much movement from Canada Post on the eve of the strike, Corner says they’re hoping to be back to the bargaining table at some point on Friday.

“Basically, the ball’s in the corporation’s court at the moment. We are willing to negotiate, but they have to move on this too,” he said.

Speaking for his local, Corner apologized to customers who will be affected by the strike.

“We’re sorry that it came down to this, no one wanted this,” he said. “It’s up to the corporation to negotiate in good faith. We ask the customers to actually support us. We’re fighting for good jobs, benefits and for future workers.”

Canada Post workers in Halifax went on strike on Nov. 15, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Carl Pomeroy)

Nova Scotia has plan to lessen impact for those who rely on government mail

A news release from the Nova Scotia government is encouraging those who receive provincial cheques by mail to use online services and direct deposit.

The release goes on to say community services caseworkers will contact clients who still get cheques directly to arrange pickup.

Beginning Wednesday, the provincial government will be able to take some correspondence that cannot be sent electronically to an Access Nova Scotia centre.

Starting Nov. 30, Nova Scotians who rely on the postal service for delivery of high-priority items will be able to pick them up at an Access Nova Scotia centre, with the length of that service depending on how long the strike lasts.

Pickup will be available on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the release.

“Staff will contact people to let them know the Department is arranging to have their item at a centre,” reads the news release.

“People should allow two Saturdays from the time they are notified and bring valid government identification with them.”

P.E.I. to create pickup, delivery methods for vital government mail

The Prince Edward Island government is working on arranging alternative pickup and delivery methods for people who rely on important government mail, like provincial cheques.

A news release from the province says government departments have identified services affected by the work disruption. To minimize impacts on the delivery of social program payments made by cheque, the province says these payments were kept out of the Canada Post system.

The province will provide information about alternative delivery methods for mail related to services, such as:

social assistance

medical test results

maintenance enforcement

worker's compensation benefits

The news release adds that many Islanders have already received information about direct deposit options.