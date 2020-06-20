HALIFAX -- The Canadian Armed Forces is announcing that four of the six Canadian Armed Forces members killed in the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crash of April 29 have been identified.

On Thursday, the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario identified the remains of the following CAF members:

Captain Kevin Hagen, Pilot, originally from Nanaimo, British Columbia

Captain Maxime Miron-Morin, Air Combat Systems Officer, originally from Bécancour, Quebec

Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke, Naval Warfare Officer, originally from Truro, Nova Scotia

Master Corporal Matthew Cousins, Airborne Electronic Sensor Operator, originally from Guelph, Ontario

Their remains were located and recovered during a combined CAF-United States Navy search and recovery operation conducted between May 25 and June 2. The families of all crew members lost in the accident have been notified.

Remains of Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, a Marine Systems Engineering Officer originally from Toronto, Ontario, were previously identified shortly after the accident.

Partial remains of Captain Brenden MacDonald, a Pilot originally from New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, were originally identified on May 9; no further remains were found in the recovery operations.

Vice-Admiral Art McDonald, Commander with the Royal Canadian Navy, said he hopes the identification of the deceased members brings closure to their families.

“On behalf of the entire extended Navy family, I continue to extend my deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of our six fallen shipmates,” said McDonald in a statement on Saturday. “I hope today’s news provides some comfort and closure to each of you. These have been dark days, and these events have reminded us all of the perils of service at sea and in the skies above.”

McDonald added that the memories of the fallen members will forever carry on.

“The memories of our fallen – who they were; their devotion to shipmates and obvious desire to serve their home communities and country, reflective of a commitment to making life better for those around them – endure in our collective memory,” said MacDonald. “It resonates with those of us still serving – representative of who we are and why we’re forever connected to our fallen shipmates. To our extended (currently serving, veterans, and our families) Navy and Air Force families who have endured so much these past weeks, and especially the ship’s company of the still deployed HMCS Fredericton, know that your compassion, courage, and resilience as you carry on, support one another, and forever carry in your memory love for our fallen and their families is nothing short of inspirational – it defines us.”

Lieutenant-General Al Meinzinger, Commander with the Royal Canadian Air Force also provided words of condolence to the loved ones of the deceased crew members.

“To the families of our fallen members of Stalker 22, our hearts are with you and the entire RCAF team continues to mourn with you. In this period of sadness, we hope you are comforted by the fond memories of your loved ones as well as the outpouring of love and support from Canadians across the country,” said Lieutenant-General Al Meinzinger, Commander with the Royal Canadian Air Force in a statement on Saturday. “Our Maritime Helicopter community is a tightly knit group who also forms a unique bond with our Navy partners. Together, we’ll honour and remember the legacies of our fallen, while also standing behind those who will pick up their torch and carry on with the mission. My sincerest thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring our aviators and sailors home to Canada in a dignified manner that reflects the professionalism with which they served.”

Meanwhile, the remains of the members, who have been positively identified, will be released to the families so they can be brought home.

Ceremonial arrangements are being planned by the Royal Canadian Navy and Royal Canadian Air Force in consultation with the families and will be communicated when available.