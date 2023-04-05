Canadian Blood Services looks for donors ahead of Easter weekend

Canadian Blood Services is looking for donors to fill open appointments this long weekend, with supplies of certain blood types running low.

The organization made a plea in late March to fill 7,000 open appointment slots across Canada before Easter Monday.

Right now, the Saint John collection centre has about two dozen appointment slots open on Good Friday. The Moncton collection centre has nearly two dozen appointments available between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Raj Damhar of Canadian Blood Services says other clinics in New Brunswick are fully booked this weekend.

“For Easter Monday, our clinic in Sussex is booked at 102 per cent, which is absolutely amazing,” says Damhar.

As of Wednesday, Canadian Blood Services reported a three-day inventory of O negative blood, the most common blood type used during emergencies. When the inventory for O negative is eight days or under, CBS says donors are especially needed.