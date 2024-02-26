Canadian singer Jann Arden and comedian Rick Mercer announce Atlantic tour stops

Beloved Canadian singer-songwriter, actress and author Jann Arden and comedian and TV broadcaster Rick Mercer are hitting the road together for a show they're calling the “Will They or Won't They Tour.”

The dynamic duo will begin their Cross-Canada tour in April with three tour stops in Atlantic Canada — April 29th in Halifax at the Scotiabank Centre, along with a show in Moncton on April 30th at the Casino New Brunswick, and a May 2nd show at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's Newfoundland.

The tour is produced by Live Nation Canada and is being billed as a show featuring two of "Canada’s most notable voices in a freewheeling, unscripted, unrehearsed, and unrestrained discussion that will have audiences cheering on the two Canadian icons."

Arden is best known as a multi-platinum singer-songwriter with 15 albums to her name but she's also an acclaimed author who has written and published six books, including her memoir If I Knew Then: Finding Wisdom and Power in Aging.

Mercer is one of the most recognized comedians and television performers in Canada, best known for his award-winning sketch comedy series The Mercer Report.

Promoters guarantee laughs for all during this unique showcase of two uniquely Canadian performers with one-of-a-kind voices and perspectives.

Tickets for the three Atlantic shows go on sale this week and for more information visit these websites: