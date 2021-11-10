Cape Breton billet mom pinch-hits for Russian player's parents when they can't attend his NHL debut

SYDNEY, N.S. -

Egor Sokolov's dream of playing in the NHL became reality Tuesday night, as he suited up for the Ottawa Senators in Boston.

Ashley Ryan, his junior hockey billet mom from Sydney, N.S., flew down to watch the big moment.

"It was emotions all day from the time I found out and got on the plane to come here. It was also a sigh of relief once he did that lap, because he did it," says Ryan.

Ryan promised the Russian native she'd be there for the biggest moment of his hockey career to date.

With Sokolov's parent stuck in Russia because of the pandemic and unable to make the trip, he was glad to have support from his second home.

"She had a pretty important role in my life taking me four-and-a-half years ago and basically treating me like a son. They did as much as my parents did and I got lucky," said Sokolov, in an interview with TSN during the game.

Sokolov was not alone on the ice either, he was joined by his former billet brother, Drake Batherson, and Cape Breton Eagle alumni Logan Shaw.

"Pretty cool that there were three former Eagles playing in one game and I think the fact that Egor was playing with his former billet brother in his first NHL game. What a story. It's so exciting and something that caught the imagination of a lot of Cape Bretoners," says Pat McNeil, the Cape Breton Eagles play-by-play announcer.

But the cheers were a little louder for Sokolov on the Island, who spent much of the pandemic helping others by delivering groceries to those in need.

"He really truly just made himself a Cape Bretoner and that's home to him," says Ryan.

A moment the 21-year-old will never forget, and one he hopes will lead to a long NHL career.