It’s been a polarizing topic from the beginning, and this week’s ruling was no different.

In a controversial, and somewhat surprising decision, Nova Scotia’s Utility and Review Board decided to deny the development of a large scale RV park along Cape Breton’s Bras d’Or Lakes in Big Pond.

While some residents of the community celebrated the decision, many others were angered, including Cape Breton Regional Councillor Jim MacLeod.

“I’m tired of this here ‘NIMY’ attitude- ‘Not in My Backyard’”, explains MacLeod. “I voted for it for the simple reason that it’s going to create employment.”

In March, the Cape Breton Regional Council narrowly approved the development, but that decision was overturned Tuesday by Nova Scotia's Utility and Review Board.

Now the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is considering appealing the Utility and Review Board’s ruling.

Municipal solicitor Dmitri Kachafanas and his staff are expected to make a decision this week.

The CBRM’s Deputy Mayor says that while he voted against the project, he isn’t necessarily opposed to giving it, and Calgary based developer Chris Skidmore, some sober second thought.

“So he has a second opportunity, if he really, truly is wanting to develop and promote business and tourism here, there’s lots of opportunity for that to happen, maybe just not in that location,” says Deputy Mayor Eldon MacDonald.

A sentiment echoed by Mike Britten, a resident of the community that has fought for the RV Park development from the beginning.

“None of us in the community are opposed to development on the Bras d’Or Lakes, or anywhere in Cape Breton,” says Britten. “But looking at the future, in terms of pollution on the Bras d’Or Lakes, global warming, sea water rise. The change from a rural community to a semi-urban community. These aspects have to be looked at more closely.”

The Utility and Review Board’s decision has been widely criticized on social media. Many saying it’s a missed opportunity, at what could have been much-needed jobs, and that it creates the impression that the island simply isn’t open for business.

“Nova Scotia stops at the Causeway- don’t come to Cape Breton, we don’t want your business, because Halifax won’t allow it,” says MacLeod.

MacLeod is also concerned a precedent could be set, allowing council’s decisions- like the 7-6 vote to approve the park- could be easily overruled.

“If we don’t appeal this, then council may as well fold up their tent,” explains MacLeod.

A campground controversy that isn’t going away just yet.

