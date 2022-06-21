Cape Breton councillor receives online backlash after voicing graffiti concerns

A Cape Breton councillor has received online threats for speaking out against a high school graduation tradition.

Graffiti covering the trestle on Regent Street in North Sydney, N.S., is nothing new, but lately Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor Earlene MacMullin says the amount has gone off the rails.

“The reason that we're here today is because, unfortunately, it is spreading out from this area, which is its own issue at the moment. It's spreading out to numerous streets across town,” said MacMullin.

It's not only streets, buildings and street signs are also covered.

What is most concerning for MacMullin is the disturbing images she found, which include a swastika, penises, and foul language directed at police.

“It's seems like we've stretched from your right of passage during your graduating year, and it's starting to take on a more uglier side,” she said.

MacMullun says graduating students have used the trestle as a way to commemorate their final year of high school for generations. After voicing her concerns with the recent profanity on social media, she received backlash and threats from people in the community.

“A lot of fake Facebook accounts saying they're going to start spray painting my name all over the place and watch my vehicle and they know where I live,” said MacMullin.

Cape Breton Regional Police says they’re working with their school officer to learn who is responsible. Meanwhile, a local company, All Clean Pressure Washing, has offered to clean up the graffiti at no cost.

“I just want whoever did it, or the kids, to realize that this is not free. It's not costless, it does have an affect, someone has to come back and clean this up for you,” said MacMullin. “It's really unfortunate.”