ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Cape Breton councillor wins election after her name is picked from a box

    Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    Wanda Hennick is the lucky winner of a council seat in northern Cape Breton after her name was picked out of a box Friday morning.

    The winner was chosen by random draw after both Hennick and Amy MacKinnon received 145 votes in the Oct. 19 municipal election in Victoria County.

    At a courthouse in Sydney, N.S., the county's returning officer picked Hennick's name from a box in accordance with the tiebreaking rules set out in Nova Scotia's Municipal Elections Act.

    Before the draw, Hennick had been critical of the rules for ties, saying they made people in the district feel like their votes didn't count.

    Following Friday's results, she says she is shocked her name was chosen.

    Hennick will be sworn into office in Halifax on Tuesday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Enslaved on OnlyFans: Women recount torment and sexual servitude

    OnlyFans says it empowers content creators, particularly women, to monetize sexually explicit images and videos in a safe online environment. But a Reuters investigation found women who said they had been deceived, drugged, terrorized and sexually enslaved to make money from the site.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News