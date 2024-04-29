Cape Breton Eagles hope sellout crowd helps them get back in series with Baie-Comeau

More than 4,900 white noisemakers were placed on the seats in Centre 200 Monday morning for the first Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League semifinal game at the arena in 17 years.

"It was tough sledding on the road, but it's in our building now,” said Cape Breton Eagles forward Cam Squires.

The Eagles are down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

"It's a seven game series for a reason,” Squires said. “They have to come into our building yet. We haven't lost at home, and we're looking to keep that going."

The first two rounds against the Rimouski Oceanic and Chicoutimi Sagueneens at Sydney’s Centre 200 were so raucous that tickets for round three sold out in a little more than an hour.

"Electric will be an understatement,” said Eagles fan Wes Stanford. “I think it's going to be buzzing from the minute the gates open at 6:00 till the minute that buzzer sounds when the Eagles pull off the win."

The Drakkar have won 62 games throughout the regular season and the playoffs and finished first in the league.

"No matter what happened the first two games, we still feel confident, and we think we'll win,” said Eagles goalie Nicolas Ruccia.

Should the Eagles fall behind 3-0, chances are their playoff run is over.

"It's been an unbelievable ride, and hopefully it doesn't end anytime soon,” Stanford said.

"We know it's sold out crowds.” Squires said. “It's been like that for a week now, and we're excited to give them a good show tonight."

Game Four of the series is set for Tuesday night at Centre 200. Game Five, if necessary, is Friday in Baie-Comeau.

