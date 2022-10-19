Cape Breton ER closures continue to affect level of health-care services
Emergency department closures in Cape Breton continue to affect the level of health-care services. While some medical officials are trying to bridge the gap, others say more support is needed.
For the first time in more than a year, the emergency department at the Glace Bay General Hospital will open two days a week.
In July 2021, the department closed due to the availability of physicians and staff, according to Nova Scotia Health.
“Having Glace Bay opened on Mondays and Tuesdays during the day has been a godsend. It's only been ongoing for two weeks, but we have seen a decrease in registration numbers for those two days,” said Dr. Margaret Fraser, a Sydney physician.
In Baddeck, N.S., the ER department is closed and there is some concern it could stay that way permanently, but Nova Scotia Health says it's only temporary.
“I would say when North Sydney closed it was temporary, when New Waterford closed it was temporary, when Glace Bay closed it was temporary. We've all seen that temporary can last for years or be forever,” said Fraser.
Pharmacist Graham Mackenzie says people in Baddeck are disappointed by the closure.
He has been offering expanded services at Stone’s Pharmasave to help with physician workload and give some patients access to care.
“We can do urinary tract infections, which is huge right now, we do a lot of urinary tract infections. We do birth control prescribing from scratch. If you have shingles we can write for that,” said MacKenzie.
The president of Doctors Nova Scotia says it’s important not to create a new silo of care.
Dr. Leisha Hawker says everything has to be done as a team, with patients having one record sheet, with more recruitment of physicians needed in the province.
“We still need to target about 100 physicians each year for the next decade or so to really make up the gap we currently have,” said Hawker.
The province says a new urgent treatment centre is now open in Baddeck and is a temporary move until more staff can be found.
“I have long defended the emergency department in Baddeck because if you look at geography of it between Sydney and Antigonish, the only emergency department that's located on that stretch of road is Baddeck,” said Fraser.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What the documents provided to ‘Freedom Convoy’ commission have revealed so far
Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.
Where have home prices increased the most in Canada?
While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties on sale in markets that have seen some of the highest annual growth rates across Canada.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
8 tips for saving on your home heating this winter
With analysts predicting home utility bills will increase sharply this winter, CTVNews.ca offers some tips for saving on heating costs.
Scientists stumped by death of great white shark that washed ashore in N.B.
Maritime scientists descended on a New Brunswick beach recently where a great white shark had washed on shore, and now they're trying to figure out why the seemingly healthy fish died.
Carjackings, opioid crisis linked to staggering surge in pharmacy robberies
Pharmacy robberies have more than quintupled in some parts of Ontario as armed gangs rush in to fill unmet demand for opioids, terrifying healthcare professionals virtually every day in the Greater Toronto Area, according to a CTV News investigation.
'Truly grateful': Zelenskyy thanks Canada for military support, accuses Iran of 'lies' after drone attacks
In a sit-down with CTV News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Canada has been 'acting promptly' to his country's requests for support while condemning Iran for its involvement in supplying Russia with killer drones.
TREND LINE | Most Canadians likely to keep wearing a mask on planes and trains, despite loosened travel restrictions: Nanos
Most Canadians say they are likely or somewhat likely to continue wearing a mask while travelling by plane, even after the federal government made face coverings optional, recent survey data from Nanos Research shows.
BREAKING | 1st-degree murder charge approved in slaying of Burnaby RCMP officer
One day after an RCMP officer was stabbed to death on duty in Burnaby, B.C., a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.
Toronto
-
Video shows suspect arrested after shots fired at officers in Scarborough
CTV News Toronto has obtained exclusive video of a suspect being arrested after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at police officers while barricaded inside a Scarborough residence Tuesday evening.
-
Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate group assault that left woman in life-threatening condition
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious and badly beaten on Stephen Avenue.
-
Food prices skyrocket in Alberta with latest inflation numbers
Canada's latest reading on inflation came in hotter than expected as the cost of groceries continued to climb at the fastest pace in decades, setting the stage for another sizeable interest rate hike next week.
-
City, Flames agree to formal event centre negotiations
The City of Calgary and the owners of the Flames upgraded their relationship status Wednesday to something a little more serious.
Montreal
-
'He taught us how to die, but also how to live': Quebec author's wife reflects on MAiD decision
Quebec author Marianne Marquis-Gravel said her husband's decision to receive medical assistance in dying was one that brought the entire family peace and comfort as he suffered through brain cancer.
-
Quebec opposition party swears allegiance to Quebec people, but not to King
The debate over the oath of office that members of Quebec's legislature swear to the Crown is continuing this afternoon at the provincial legislature.
-
Lamborghini seized following numerous noise complaints from residents: Mirabel police
Mirabel police say they've seized a Lamborghini belonging to a woman in her 20s after her driving drew noise complaints from residents. The vehicle was confiscated last Saturday, 'following numerous complaints from neighbours and citizens of St-Augustin,' said police spokesperson Jacques Caza, who told CTV the drivers of the luxury car were handed tickets for excessive noise and reckless driving.
Edmonton
-
'Very reckless': Police investigating 5 shootings over the weekend
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating five shootings that happened between last Friday and Sunday.
-
Severed pig's head left in rainbow crosswalk a possible hate crime: RCMP
Police are investigating after the severed head of a pig was left on a rainbow Pride crosswalk at Graminia School in Parkland County.
-
RCMP issue shelter-in-place near Tofield
Residents in the area of Highway 833 and Township Road 502 were asked to stay at home and non-residents were asked to stay away, police said.
Northern Ontario
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Two Ontario cities were just named the some of the 'rattiest' in Canada
Two places in Ontario have made the top ten list of Canada's "rattiest" cities.
-
Where have home prices increased the most in Canada?
While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties on sale in markets that have seen some of the highest annual growth rates across Canada.
London
-
One person in custody following weapons investigation in Woodstock, Ont.
One person is in custody Wednesday afternoon following an “extensive” weapons investigation involving a barricaded man that lasted almost 19 hours in Woodstock.
-
London, Ont. teenager goes viral with TikTok mayoral campaign
You won't find his name on the ballot when London goes to the polls Monday, but that isn't stopping Dylan Wallace from campaigning. The 18-year-old A. B. Lucas Secondary School student is throwing his hat in the race for mayor, but joined too late to make it official, so he's instead taken his mayoral campaign to TikTok.
-
OPP seize $4 million in cannabis plants after community complaints
Three people have been arrested after police in Norfolk County seized approximately $4 million in illegal cannabis plants on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on St. Mary's Road leaves one teen dead, another in serious condition
One teenager is dead and another is in serious condition following a single-car crash on St. Mary’s Road on Tuesday.
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Business owner suffers “life-altering” injuries during robbery: Winnipeg police
A man in his 60s is in hospital with “life-altering” injuries following a robbery in Downtown Winnipeg over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Tense call between Ottawa mayor, police board chair played at Emergencies Act inquiry
The inquiry looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act is hearing from the Ottawa councillor who was ousted as chair of the city's police services board during the height of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' occupation.
-
Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Two men killed in Orleans shot each other in parked car: police
Ottawa police say the two men who were killed in the parking lot at an east Ottawa strip mall two weeks ago died when they shot each other in a parked car.
Saskatoon
-
'I just don't think it's right': Saskatoon couple battling cancer are running out of money to live
Ben Bosnan and his wife Wendy have been battling a cancer diagnosis for the last two and a half years.
-
'He was my right hand': Sask. dad wants answers from police after teen found dead in car
A Saskatoon father is calling for answers after his son was found dead in his vehicle.
-
Saskatoon woman says owner of dog that killed her poodle is evading consequences
A Saskatoon woman is growing more and more frustrated after a dog that attacked and killed her dog last year has evaded consequences.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1st-degree murder charge approved in slaying of Burnaby RCMP officer
One day after an RCMP officer was stabbed to death on duty in Burnaby, B.C., a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
Victim thrown onto road, threatened by man with a knife in caught-on-camera incident
Police are asking a victim and witnesses to come forward after a caught-on-camera attack in downtown Vancouver.
-
Bodies discovered in Burnaby vehicle identified as Coquitlam residents
Investigators say two people who were discovered dead inside a vehicle Monday afternoon had already been reported missing to Coquitlam RCMP.
Regina
-
Long-vacant east Regina condo expected to be completed in 2023: developer
An east Regina condo that has sat unfinished for several years is expected to be completed by next year.
-
New health centre set to open at former downtown YMCA location in Regina
A new healthcare centre is expected to take over the building that once housed Regina’s downtown YMCA.
-
Older adults embracing the future of technology at Regina conference
Regina is hosting a national conference on technology and aging, which is breaking a stereotype that technology is only for young people.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Woman sexually assaulted, robbed by stranger in Victoria
One man was arrested and remains in custody after a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted by a stranger in Victoria on Tuesday night. Investigators with the Victoria police special victims unit have taken over the case after officers were called to a report of a woman who was attacked near St. Ann's Academy, in the 800-block of Humboldt Street, around 11:50 p.m.
-
Humpback whale freed from ropes in remarkable B.C. video
A humpback whale that was entangled in ropes and buoys has been rescued by members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans marine mammal response team.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Heavy police presence closes down road in Saanich, B.C.
Saanich police blocked off a street near the Uptown shopping centre on Wednesday morning due to a "significant incident." CTV News has learned the police presence may be related to a fatal stabbing investigation.