Cape Breton family finally sees some movement on government funding after Hurricane Fiona

Sydney -

After four months one Cape Breton family seems to be seeing some movement on their application for government funding.

The Lynk family of Westmount, N.S. has been dealing with water pouring through their roof since Hurricane Fiona hit in September.

“With the province I’m not really sure what's going to happen. The adjuster is going to come here tomorrow and give us an estimate of what he thinks the damages will be, so let’s hope and let’s pray,” said homeowner Jessica Reid-Lynka.

Help can't come fast enough, with more wet weather on the way and gaping holes remaining in their ceiling, Lynk says she won't be able to leave her home tomorrow.

“The buckets are ready. They're emptied and in place where they need to be and hopefully it's not as bad as they're saying it's going to be,” she said

Fred Tilley is the Liberal MLA in the area and has been helping with the application process.

“The longer they wait, the more damage occurs and sooner or later they're not going to be able to survive in that environment,” said Tilley

Tilley says the government's response saying the file is under review is no longer acceptable.

“The frustration is mounting with home owners because in the application it said six to eight weeks for assessment and we're now pushing into 12 weeks and people are not getting that help to repair their homes,” said Tilley

In email to CTV News today, John Lohr, the minister responsible for the Office of Emergency Management said the process takes time and is working with his federal colleagues to enhance the DFA and make it more accessible in the future

It’s little comfort for the Lynk family struggling to hold on to their home.

“I grew up here in this house and I want my kids to grow up here too,” said Lynk.

To date the province says 800 applications have been received through the provincial disaster financial assistance fund, and they are in various stages of being processed.