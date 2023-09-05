Cape Breton fiddler performs tribute tune written the night of Swissair disaster

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau arrives in Jakarta, kicking off Indo-Pacific tour

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in Jakarta today where he is kicking off a six-day tour of the Indo-Pacific region. Trudeau and his son Xavier were greeted with Indonesian dancers, with the prime minister being gifted a traditional scarf.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023., to attend the ASEAN Summit. Trudeau is accompanied by son Xavier Trudeau. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island