    Lobster season delayed in southwestern Nova Scotia due to weather

    Fishing boats are picturued at the wharf in Woods Harbour, N.S. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan Fishing boats are picturued at the wharf in Woods Harbour, N.S. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
    The beginning of the commercial lobster season in southwestern Nova Scotia has been delayed due to weather.

    Opening day – commonly known as dumping day, when lobster fishers set thousands of traps – usually happens on the last Monday of November.

    Dumping Day for LFA 34, which extends from Shelburne County around the southwest coast of the province, will now begin at 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Brazil Rock 33/34 Lobster Association.

    Meanwhile, fishers in LFA 33 – which extends from Cow Bay in the Halifax area south to Shelburne County – will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

    Lobster is Nova Scotia’s biggest seafood export, with $1.3 billion in exports last year, according to the province.

