Lobster season delayed in southwestern Nova Scotia due to weather

The beginning of the commercial lobster season in southwestern Nova Scotia has been delayed due to weather.

Opening day – commonly known as dumping day, when lobster fishers set thousands of traps – usually happens on the last Monday of November.

Dumping Day for LFA 34, which extends from Shelburne County around the southwest coast of the province, will now begin at 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Brazil Rock 33/34 Lobster Association.

Meanwhile, fishers in LFA 33 – which extends from Cow Bay in the Halifax area south to Shelburne County – will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Lobster is Nova Scotia’s biggest seafood export, with $1.3 billion in exports last year, according to the province.

