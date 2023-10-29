Cape Breton legion in danger of closing as membership declines

DONKIN, N.S. -

Since 1927, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 5 in Donkin, N.S. has served veterans and the community, but the building is starting to show its age and with declining membership, it’s getting harder to maintain.

“It’s one of the original branch's since World War One. It needs a lot of renovations,” said Second Vice President Branch 5 Legion Tanya Clements,

The roof was recently repaired after damage from Hurricane Fiona, but inside much of the flooring needs to be replaced, walls need more insulation and there are other upgrades.

Clements says six or seven new members are joining the branch next week and she's hoping more community members will join the fight to save the facility.

“The veterans fought for us. We should keep this legion going because they fought for us, so we could be here and safe,” she said.

Legion members did get help this weekend from a local minor hockey team.

Players from the Glace Bay Miners U18 AA team went door-to-door in the community to help kick off the legion's poppy campaign.

“I said to the kids, we play games, we get to live the way we do, because of the people who have fought for us and continue to do so. I asked the kids who would like to volunteer and every hand went up,” said head coach Darrell MacAulay.

Funds raised from the Poppy Campaign support veterans and their families.

MacAulay says it also taught the teenagers an important lesson.

“I think there's a sense of self fulfilment, because they don't get to do that a whole lot, so it was good of them to want to do it,” he said.

The hockey team also presented the Legion with a $500.00 donation.

“You don't really see a lot of young kids wanting to volunteer. They'd rather be hanging out with their friends or playing video games, so it was really nice to see,” said Clements.