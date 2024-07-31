Cape Breton man charged with attempted murder after woman assaulted with knife: RCMP

ATLANTIC
    A 27-year-old man from Cape Breton has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting someone with a knife in Rockdale, N.S.

    Richmond County District RCMP responded to an altercation at a home near Highway 247 around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

    When police arrived, they say officers learned that following the altercation, which happened outside the residence, a man threatened and assaulted a woman who was known to him with a knife.

    The 33-year-old victim from Rockdale suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics on scene, according to a news release from RCMP.

    Police say Patrick Paul Taylor of L’Ardoise, N.S., was arrested at the home.

    He was charged with:

    • attempt to commit murder
    • assault causing bodily harm
    • assault with a weapon
    • uttering threats
    • mischief
    • failure to comply with an undertaking

    Taylor was remanded into custody after appearing in Port Hawkesbury provincial court.

    He is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 26 at 9:30 a.m.

