Cape Breton man charged with attempted murder after woman assaulted with knife: RCMP

A 27-year-old man from Cape Breton has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting someone with a knife in Rockdale, N.S.

Richmond County District RCMP responded to an altercation at a home near Highway 247 around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

When police arrived, they say officers learned that following the altercation, which happened outside the residence, a man threatened and assaulted a woman who was known to him with a knife.

The 33-year-old victim from Rockdale suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics on scene, according to a news release from RCMP.

Police say Patrick Paul Taylor of L’Ardoise, N.S., was arrested at the home.

He was charged with:

attempt to commit murder

assault causing bodily harm

assault with a weapon

uttering threats

mischief

failure to comply with an undertaking

Taylor was remanded into custody after appearing in Port Hawkesbury provincial court.

He is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 26 at 9:30 a.m.

