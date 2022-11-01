Cape Breton man charged with murder after Florence shooting victim dies

A 24-year-old man is now facing a first-degree murder charge following the death of a man who was shot in Florence, N.S., last week.

Previously, the 28-year-old victim from Alder Point, N.S., was in hospital in Halifax receiving treatment. However, Cape Breton Regional Police says he has since died from his injuries.

Brandon Tyler Mackinnon is set to appear in Sydney provincial court Tuesday to face a charge of first-degree murder.

On Oct. 27, police responded to Oram Drive in Florence around 12:20 p.m. and found a man with serious head injuries.

The victim was treated on scene and taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

The Emergency Response Team and other police officers secured the area and arrested a male suspect, who was on foot a short distance away, around 12:30 p.m.

Police say the two men know each other.

Mackinnon was previously charged with attempted murder, uttering threats to cause death, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm and breaches of a release order, in connection with the shooting.

Police say the victim's name is not being released, following a request from his family.