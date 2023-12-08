ATLANTIC
    Cape Breton man facing more than 60 sexual offences

    A Cape Breton man is facing dozens of charges, including human trafficking and child pornography, in connection with alleged sexual offences involving at least 17 people.

    The RCMP says an investigation began in 2021 after several victims reported a man was targeting females in the Cape Breton area.

    Police arrested 45-year-old Paul Theriault Jr. of Dominion, N.S., on Wednesday.

    Theriault Jr. has been charged with the following 64 offences:

    • two counts of human trafficking
    • three counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration
    • four counts of communicate for the purpose of obtaining sexual services
    • two counts of procuring
    • 10 counts of sexual assault
    • sexual assault causing bodily harm
    • 11 counts of publication of intimate images without consent
    • four counts of voyeurism
    • extortion
    • sexual interference
    • two counts of possession of child pornography
    • 11 counts of trafficking in substances
    • six counts of administer noxious thing
    • four counts of luring a child by telecommunications
    • invitation to sexual touching
    • unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

    Police say the females were video recorded without their consent and the videos were posted online and sold.

    The incidents are alleged to have happened between 2008 and 2023.

    Theriault Jr. appeared in Sydney provincial court on Thursday. He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Tuesday.

    While 17 people have come forward, police say there may be more victims.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Police say anyone who may be a victim, knows someone else who may be a victim, or has information on this case, can call their local police or RCMP detachment.

