Cape Breton moose hunting suspended for 3 years due to 'significant' drop in population
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
The Mi’kmaq are also putting a moratorium on their rights-based moose harvest until population numbers are sustainable, according to a news release from the province Friday.
“We recognize the importance of the moose population to both our cultural heritage and ecosystem. This decision was not taken lightly, and we understand there will be disappointment,” said Tory Rushton, minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, in the release.
“Suspending licences for the Cape Breton moose hunt will allow us to implement necessary conservation measures to safeguard the future of moose in Cape Breton.”
The provincial release says the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables and the Mi’kmaq have worked closely to manage the Cape Breton moose population by periodically conducting aerial surveys over the Highlands to study the population.
The province says the 2024 survey showed a significant drop in the estimated population, from about 1,500 to about 835.
Normally, 345 licences are issued through the moose licence lottery each spring. The release from the province says hunting, disease and climate change are factors that could be contributing to the decline.
“We are all extremely concerned with the decline in the moose population,” said Chief Gerald Toney, co-lead of Natural Resources, The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs.
“There is little debate that harvesting moose this year could completely jeopardize the population and risk recovery. We have engaged with harvesters, knowledge holders, elders and youth to discuss what we must do to ensure recovery of this important species.”
A news release from The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs says they understand the inability to harvest moose will significantly impact many families and communities.
“It is a challenging situation, especially considering we have a Treaty Right to harvest. But, we have also heard, ‘with Rights comes responsibilities’ and that we have a responsibility to ensure that the moose population is sustained for the next seven generations,” reads the release.
The assembly goes on to say many communities’ youth moose camps will still go ahead this year, but rather than hunting moose, the lessons will focus on science, conservation, education and cultural teachings.
“We respect and honour the opportunities that these camps provide our younger generation to learn that taking care of all that Mother Earth has to offer is critical,” reads The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs’ release.
Suspending both the licensed hunt and the rights-based harvest is expected to help the population start recovering to more sustainable numbers.
“The department and the Mi’kmaq will continue to work closely with local communities to better understand the factors and develop a plan for the population’s recovery following established legal principles,” the government release reads.
Since the first notable drop in the moose population happened in 2019, conservation measures were introduced, including:
- permitting only bull moose in last year’s hunt
- collecting biological samples at a collaborative moose management check station
- deterring moose poaching by banning firearms for bear hunting and pausing the bear hunt for two weeks each season in moose management zones
- providing antlerless deer licences and bonus stamps in specific deer management zones to help lower deer numbers and reduce the spread of brain worm to the moose population
Prior to the 1940s, native moose became extinct in Cape Breton, resulting in 18 moose being introduced in the late 1940s to repopulate the species.
