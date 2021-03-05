SYDNEY, N.S. -- Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a 73-year-old man with murder after an investigation into the death of a 71-year-old.

On Friday, police say they responded to a report of a domestic incident at a home on Kings Road in Howie Center, N.S.

#BREAKING 73-year-old man now faces a charge of Murder, resulting from investigation into the death of a 71-year-old woman in a Howie Centre residence Friday morning. @CBRegPolice say the victim has been identified as Brenda Ann Dilney. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/BDDmwzh1uL — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) March 6, 2021

In the home, they found a 71-year-old woman who was seriously injured. She was treated by EHS and pronounced dead shortly after.

Police have now identified the victim as Brenda Ann Dilney.

On Saturday, police announced Saturday that Gregory James Dilney has been charged with her murder.

Cape Breton Regional Police says Dilney also lived in the home. He was arrested on Friday, and charged with murder on Saturday.

Investigators are treating the case as an isolated incident, and say they are not providing any further details, citing family privacy.