HALIFAX -- Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in North Sydney, N.S.

Police responded to a report of an assault at a home on Brook Street around 4 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, paramedics were assisting a man at the scene.

Police say the 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Police are calling his death suspicious, but are not releasing any additional details at this time.

Police believe the man’s death is an isolated incident. They did not indicate whether they are looking for a suspect or suspects.

Cape Breton Regional Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-563-5151.

The major crime, forensic and canine units are assisting in the investigation, along with patrol officers and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.