Cape Breton police issue two $25,000 fines for illegal burning as wildfires rage on

Days after Nova Scotia issued a burning ban through June 25, Cape Breton Regional Police have charged two people for burning fires in the area Friday.

A caller reported the first fire around 11:30 a.m. in a yard on Hillside Street in Sydney, where Cape Breton Regional Fire Services were also on scene putting out a fire. A 57-year-old man was issued a summary offence ticket under the Forests Act for igniting a fire within 1,000 feet of a wooded area when a fire proclamation is in effect. As of Friday, fines are $25,000 for illegal burning in Nova Scotia.

A second fire was reported around 1:45 p.m., when officers responded to a garbage fire on Grants Lane in Sydney. Firefighters were on scene and put out the fire. A 43-year-old man was also issued a $25,000 fine.

Details on burn restrictions are available on the provincial government’s website.